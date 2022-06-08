Dr. Bill Rawls Announces Launch of Cellular Wellness Conversation Series

Webinar series will highlight topics in health and wellness leading up to the release of new book The Cellular Wellness Solution

RALEIGH, N.C., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Bill Rawls, the Medical Director for online holistic health company Vital Plan, announced today the launch of a conversation series that will count down to the June 21st release of his new book: The Cellular Wellness Solution: Tap Into Your Full Health Potential with the Science-Backed Power of Herbs.

"The sheer amount of conflicting health information that people are being bombarded with is overwhelming, but the key point is actually very simple: wellness starts at the cellular level," said Dr. Rawls. "I wrote The Cellular Wellness Solution to highlight the critical role our cells play in supporting optimal health, and our need to emphasize maintaining our cellular wellness as long as we can to keep living healthy lives as we age."

The first topic in the Cellular Wellness Solution Conversation Series: "A Sneak Peak at The Cellular Wellness Solution" will be offered at 8PM ET/ 5PM PT on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. This first event will feature Dr. Rawls in conversation with Tim Yarborough of Vital Plan and sign up is free to all attendees. This webinar will:

Demystify the science and explains in plain English how our cells function, age, and deteriorate;

Explain how maintaining cellular wellness allows you to slow down the aging process - and increase your energy so you feel better, and even look younger;

Show how to get off the hamster wheel of health fads and harness the natural cleansing and restorative powers of your own cells;

Help viewers understand the healing and restorative properties found in herbs - properties confirmed by the most up to date science and discoveries;

Provide easy to follow natural solutions and steps we can take to protect our own cells - and our health.

"Our entire healthcare system has gravitated towards prescribing drugs to treat and block underlying symptoms, while not giving people options to take control of their own health," said Rawls. "While prescription drugs are not long-term solutions, the unique properties of herbs promote healing at the cellular level, giving them a unique power to reduce the incidence of all chronic illnesses, slow aging, and boost performance."

Each webinar attendee will also get a chance to win a pre-release copy of The Cellular Wellness Solution. You can register for the webinar here. The Cellular Wellness Solution will be released on June 21, 2022 - sign up at www.CellularWellness.com for an advance look at the book as well as special giveaways and materials as we count down to the launch.

ABOUT DR. BILL RAWLS: A licensed physician for over 30 years, Bill Rawls, MD has dedicated his life to medicine. When a health crisis in his early forties abruptly changed his quality of life, he came face to face with the limitations of modern medicine and began to explore the vast possibilities of alternative treatments. Restoring his health through holistic and herbal therapies inspired him to share his discoveries on the importance of cellular wellness. Today, he works to bring health and vitality to others as he helps them establish their own paths to wellness through modern herbology. He is the author of the best-selling Unlocking Lyme and the Medical Director of RawlsMD and Vital Plan, an online holistic health company and Certified B Corporation based in Raleigh, NC. For more on The Cellular Wellness Solution, visit www.CellularWellness.com

