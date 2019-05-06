Dr. Bill Sowell Appointed Interim President of Eberle Design, Inc.

PHOENIX, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eberle Design, Inc. (EDI) is the broad-line industry leader in traffic management, intersection safety monitoring, vehicle detection, parking/access control, traffic data collection, emergency response and railway safety products, with more than five (5) million devices operational worldwide. EDI's Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Dr. Bill Sowell as the company's Interim President effective May 1, 2019.

Dr. Sowell joined EDI in April 2014, as Vice President-Business Development, has been involved with Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS), the development of domestic and international sales channels, and the formation of strategic alliances for more than 28 years covering 184 countries. He has held senior management positions with such firms as Econolite, Peek Traffic, Image Sensing Systems, TEC Engineering (Saudi Arabia), Al-Nasr International (UAE), Swarco AG, and Iteris. Dr. Sowell has an extensive background in several aboveground and in-ground vehicle detection technologies. He earned MBA and PhD degrees in International Marketing/Business from the University of Oklahoma and University of Southern California. Dr. Sowell currently serves as Vice Chairman of the International Road Federation Executive Board, Chairman of the IRF ITS Committee, and Chairman of the NEMA 3TS Performance Measures TS-9 Technical Committee. He is also involved with such industry associations as ITS America, ITE, IEEE, ATSSA and IMSA. He is often a keynote speaker at industry conferences worldwide on Connected and Autonomous Vehicles and the Intersection Safety Infrastructure.

Bill Sowell said, "I am honored to assume this significant responsibility for EDI management, which is a critical supplier to all major domestic OEM traffic control and parking/access control solution providers. EDI is a world-class company and we will further enhance our success in multiple market sectors including connected intersections with C-V2X technology and Safe Cities / Smart Cities, while focusing on superior customer service and product quality with respect to our core products in traffic, parking/access control and railway."

Steve Vetter, Chairman of Road Infrastructure, Inc. said, "Dr. Bill Sowell's appointment as EDI Interim President is to consolidate the company's leadership with a seasoned ITS industry leader, coupled with an experienced manager who has successfully served in EDI senior management for five years. We expect him to continue growing EDI's domestic and international market presence and to achieve our company's strategic growth initiatives."

Eberle Design, Inc., founded in 1980, is owned by Road Infrastructure, Inc. and provides traffic and access control professionals with reliable, high-tech intersection safety monitoring and vehicle detection component products that offer value added and significant lifecycle cost benefits. For additional information please visit www.editraffic.com.

