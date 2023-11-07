Dr. Bill Winston & Bill Winston Ministries Announce Operation Ten City - Baltimore

Empowering people. Transforming communities. Uniting the city.

More Than $1 Million Will Be Invested in the Baltimore Area to Provide Hope, Necessary Resources, Opportunity and Entrepreneurial Education to Community Members in Baltimore and Surrounding Areas

OPERATION TEN CITY – Baltimore will Promote Entrepreneurship, Economic Empowerment, and Wealth Creation for Youth and Adults; Bringing Business Opportunities, Jobs, Education and Training, Money, Food, New Clothing, Gas Cards, and More to Black and Brown Communities in the City.

Business Owners in Baltimore Can Enter a Pitch Competition Where Cash Prizes Will Be Awarded.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis to keynote Greatness Unlocked Business & Entrepreneurship Day.

BALTIMORE, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Bill Winston, a globally renowned pastor, entrepreneur, and business leader, and Bill Winston Ministries announce that Baltimore, MD will be the seventh stop of the Operation Ten City (OTC) campaign that began in 2022 with stops completed so far in St. Louis, Detroit, Cleveland, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Chicago.

With six cities now complete, Operation Ten City is proud to share that the campaign has provided a total of over 13,000 bags of food to feed more than 56,000 people; $800,000 worth of new brand name clothing; 6,000 gas cards totaling $240,000; $30,000 worth of rideshare and public transportation cards; and $110,000 in stock portfolios and gold bars. The Expungement Clinics have helped over 1,300 individuals work towards a fresh start and over 900 students have experienced the Youthpreneur Entrepreneurship Workshops in an effort to inspire young entrepreneurs. Also, $110,000 has been donated to local churches through the Business Pitch Competition, and $105,000 in cash prizes have been awarded to entrepreneurs that were the top-three rated contestants in each city.

Operation Ten City – Baltimore, with a vision to inspire individuals toward true economic prosperity and self-sufficiency through wealth-building and ownership, is a mega event experience taking place this November from Friday, November 17th – Saturday, November 18th. Event highlights include Youthpreneur Entrepreneurship Workshop; an expungement clinic; a business pitch competition; food, clothing, and gas card giveaways in two locations; motivational business and entrepreneurship keynotes; and workshops led by industry experts on artificial intelligence, government contracting, wealth-building, and more.

"We recently hosted a very successful Operation Ten City Campaign in Chicago earlier this fall and we can't wait to continue spreading wealth and inspiration in Baltimore," says Dr. Bill Winston, creator and visionary of Operation Ten City. "Our goal is to bring economic restoration and prosperity to ten cities in this great nation to close the wealth gap in black and brown communities through entrepreneurship and ownership."

The Campaign, which intends to inspire individuals to move from consumer to producer, kicks off on Friday, November 17th at 9:30 a.m. with Youthpreneur, an exciting, half-day interactive and inspirational entrepreneurship workshop for middle school and high school students. Topics covered at previous events include purpose-driven entrepreneurship, fundamentals of starting a business, social media content creation, and more. The Entrepreneurship Workshop will feature an inspirational talk from highly successful media personality and entrepreneur Cheryl Jackson, and iPad and gift card giveaways. Youth-focused events continue that evening with Greatness Unlocked: A Next-Gen Experience, a ministry event featuring a keynote speaker, special guest artist, musical performances by local talent, networking, games and more. All events will be held at Baltimore Convention Center, (1 W Pratt St, Baltimore, MD 21201), unless specified below.

The final day of Operation Ten City, Saturday, November 18th , is comprised of an array of community events including:

Heaven's Pantry Drive-Thru Food, Clothing & Gas Card Giveaway, providing bags of food to more than 2,000 families in need at two different locations along with new, brand name clothing; gas cards; and rideshare gift cards. Heaven's Pantry will take place on Saturday, November 18 th from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Community Life Center (6000 Radecke Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206) and Carver Vocational Technical High School (2201 Presstman Street, Baltimore, MD 21216)

All events and activities with Operation Ten City – Baltimore are free and open to the public, but registration is required and can be done today by visiting https://www.operationtencity.com/. Operation Ten City will continue to make stops in metropolitan areas across the United States through the end of 2024. For more information, please visit https://www.operationtencity.com/.

