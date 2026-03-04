Dr. Bill Winston Hosts the Internationally Recognized 2026 Business & Leadership Conference

"The Blessing: Anointed for Business"

Global Entrepreneurs, CEOs, Investors, and Faith-Driven Leaders Gather March 20–21 in Forest Park, Illinois

CHICAGO, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Bill Winston, global faith leader, entrepreneur, and founder of the Joseph Business School (JBS), will host the 2026 Business & Leadership Conference (BLC) on March 20–21, 2026, at Living Word Christian Center, 7600 W. Roosevelt Road in Forest Park, Illinois.

Now in its 32nd year, the conference has become one of the world's premier gatherings for Kingdom-minded entrepreneurs and business leaders. Last year, more than 3,000 entrepreneurs from more than 30 nations attended to gain strategies, build partnerships, and receive spiritual impartation to transform not only their businesses but their lives.

This year's theme, "THE BLESSING: Anointed for Business," focuses on activating the supernatural empowerment that God gives entrepreneurs to build, scale, and dominate their industries with excellence and spiritual insight.

"The Blessing is God's original empowerment for man to prosper, increase, and take dominion," said Dr. Bill Winston, founder of the Joseph Business School, and founder and senior pastor of Living Word Christian Center. "When you understand The Blessing, you start operating at a level above and beyond your natural ability and intellect. The Blessing brings unusual grace and favor, drawing customers and big contracts to you and your business. You stop toiling, and you start advancing. This conference is designed to awaken that anointing in the life of every leader and entrepreneur who attends."

The two-day event will feature world-renowned speakers, industry experts, investors, and innovators, including Charles Payne, Fox Business Network Host, CEO and Principal Analyst of Wall Street Strategies, and author of the new book Unbreakable Investor; Richard Montañez, motivational speaker, author, and inventor of Flamin' Hot Cheetos; Dr. Cindy Trimm, empowerment specialist, global business strategist, and founder of Trimm International and Trimm Global Charities; and Dr. James Mworia, architect of TRIFIC and champion of innovation in Kenya. Tony O. Elumelu, Nigerian banker, philanthropist, and one of Nigeria's most influential business leaders, will give a virtual interview.

Attendees will also experience a special session on Saturday, March 21, titled "The State of Entrepreneurship in the Chicago Region," hosted by Dr. Deloris Thomas, president of the Joseph Business School (JBS), that will feature leaders from the African American, Hispanic, and Asian business communities. The panel will discuss current trends, barriers to scaling a business, and opportunities for collaboration across the region's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

"This Business and Leadership Conference is where faith and strategy meet. Today's entrepreneurs are navigating the complexities of tariffs, AI, immigration shifts, and DEI rollbacks," said Dr. Thomas. "They need more than information — they need revelation. And, when God is your managing partner, you build with a supernatural advantage that no economic condition or change in national policy can cancel."

This year's conference also includes high-impact sessions on leadership, government contracting, venture capital, "going global," and biblical success strategies for creating lasting wealth. Since its founding, JBS has already helped more than 60 alumni scale their businesses to at least $1 million in annual revenue.

Conference Highlights Include:

JBS Global Association Day (March 19)

Business Opportunity Expo (March 20–21)

Venture Capital (VC) Pitch Competition (March 20)

BLC Executive Experience: An elevated conference experience designed to maximize both comfort and meaningful connection for leaders. It includes a hosted private lunch, preferred premium seating, curated networking access, and a USB containing the full conference sessions

Corporate Prayer and Fireside Chats

Keynote Speakers and Global Thought Leaders

JBS Global Entrepreneur Award (March 21)

State of Entrepreneurship Panel (March 21)

Closing Message and Blessing by Dr. Bill Winston

For more than three decades, the Business and Leadership Conference has served as a global, faith-based platform for business acceleration, leadership development, and economic empowerment, attracting participants from over 30 nations and all spheres of influence in the marketplace (e.g., CEOs, government leaders, investors, emerging entrepreneurs, and Fortune 500 companies).

Tickets and Registration

This conference is a paid, registered event. Group discounts are available. For more details or to register, please visit https://blc.billwinston.org

To register as a vendor for Business Expo, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2026-business-leadership-conference-blc-tickets-1979272011868?aff=oddtdtcreator

About Dr. Bill Winston

Dr. Bill Winston is the founder and senior pastor of Living Word Christian Center in Forest Park, Illinois. He is also the founder of the nationally accredited Joseph Business School, which has a global presence on five continents; founder of Bill Winston Ministries, a partnership-based global outreach ministry; the Living Word School of Ministry and Missions; and Faith Ministries Alliance (FMA), an organization of more than eight hundred churches and ministries. The ministry also owns and operates two shopping malls, a 71,000-square-foot supermarket, and a sit-down restaurant. He is married to Veronica and is the father of three children, the grandfather of eight, and the great-grandfather of two.

About the Joseph Business School

Joseph Business School (JBS) is a nationally accredited learning institution founded by Dr. Bill Winston. With a global presence on five continents, JBS is committed to equipping entrepreneurs and business leaders with the practical and biblical principles needed to excel in the marketplace. The school has produced more than 60 millionaires and is dedicated to eradicating poverty and closing the wealth gap through entrepreneurship.

Media Contact:

Kayla Tucker Adams

[email protected]

214-403-9852

SOURCE Joseph Business School