The 2024 Business & Leadership Conference Hosts Globally-Recognized Speakers and Celebrates 25-Years of The Joseph Business School

The Joseph Business School Illinois Government Contracting Summit will be held on March 19 – Free and Open to the public

CHICAGO, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Bill Winston, a globally renowned pastor, entrepreneur, and business leader, presents the 2024 Business & Leadership Conference (BLC). BLC is a two-day hybrid experience purposed to equip entrepreneurs and leaders with strategies and tools to create their own economies and dominate their industries. From Friday, March 22 through Saturday, March 23, entrepreneurs, business, and faith leaders from all over the world will gather in-person and online to take the lead in areas of influence such as business, government, religion, education, media, arts, and entertainment. The conference is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

Dr. Bill Winston Welcomes Thousands to Chicago for the 2024 Business & Leadership Conference, March 22-23

BLC is hosted by the nationally accredited Joseph Business School (JBS), which was founded by Dr. Bill Winston 25 years ago. The school, which has a campus and online program, teaches business leaders and entrepreneurs how to excel in the marketplace using the practical and spiritual principles found in the Bible. JBS is committed to eradicating poverty, creating generational wealth, and closing the wealth gap in Black and brown communities through entrepreneurship and ownership, which creates successful businesses. Since its inception, Joseph Business School has helped develop 48 millionaires.

The theme of BLC2024 is Next Level Entrepreneurship, a clarion call for faith-based entrepreneurs to elevate from traditional ways of thinking and doing business and operate on a higher faith level directed by God. This power-packed conference will deliver rich, principle-based content from industry leaders and pioneers that have set a new standard through their contributions to business and culture. This year's conference will host some of the most compelling global talent across multiple industries, including:

Keynote Speaker, Alicia Lyttle , also known as "The Queen of AI," is a seasoned entrepreneur, TEDx speaker, certified AI consultant, and digital marketing expert with over 24 years of experience in the industry. Lyttle has a diverse professional background, having previously held positions at esteemed organizations including The White House, The United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA), and The City of New Orleans Mayor's Office. She later transitioned to the digital world, building a successful career as an entrepreneur, AI consultant, and digital marketing specialist.

is an award-winning concept artist and artistic director for film, music video, and television with a career that has spanned 16 years and 74 films/projects including , and . He is also creative director and co-founder of Collective Studio, the first Black-owned concept art studio made up primarily of BIPOC artists. Global Speaker, Dr. Sam Adeyemi, is a dynamic teacher, success coach, leadership consultant and pastor. His broadcasts, "Excellent Leadership" and "Success Power" are viewed on satellite channels all over the world. He is also senior pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Lagos, Nigeria , with over 40,000 in attendance on Sundays. Additionally, Dr. Adeyemi founded the Daystar Leadership Academy (DLA) which is dedicated to raising a new generation of leaders who will serve as catalysts in the transformation of Africa and the whole world.

Additional speakers include, Horst Schulze, founder, chairman and CEO of Capella Hotel Group and co-founder and former COO of The Ritz Carlton Hotel Co., Peter O. Estevez, thought leader, entrepreneur, author and partner in Mexico's energy, gas and oil sector, Karla Trotman, Brigitte Daniel-Corbin, Jessica Johnson-Cope, Rick Girven, Skot Welch, Barbara Welch, and more.

The conference will feature dynamic business, leadership and innovation workshops, panel discussions, an ongoing career fair & business expo, multiple keynote sessions, as well as celebrate 25-years of the Joseph Business School (JBS) with a Global Alumni event on Thursday, March 21 followed by a special MillionHEIR keynote event, featuring Alicia Lyttle.

On Friday, March 22, the BLC 2024 Pitch Competition will take place. The BLC Pitch Competition provides an opportunity for entrepreneurs throughout the world to showcase products and services that have a measurable kingdom impact, have the potential for commercialization and scalability, and fill a need that solves real problems in the marketplace. The BLC 2024 Pitch Competition is scheduled for Friday, March 22, 2024, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. CT. Cash prizes will be awarded to the three highest-rated contestants in the final round of the Pitch Competition. First prize is $10,000, second prize is $5,000, and third prize is $2,500. All applicants must be registered attendees of the Business and Leadership Conference. To date, Dr. Bill Winston has invested more than $210,000 in businesses through the Pitch Competition alone. Additionally, during the Global Entrepreneurs awards on Saturday, March 23, a winner will be honored as Entrepreneur of the Year and will be presented with a cash award.

On Tuesday, March 19, prior to the start of BLC, the Joseph Business School Illinois Government Contracting Summit, hosted by Illinois APEX Accelerator, will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, please visit https://blc.billwinston.org.

