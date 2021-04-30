Dr. Binod P. Shah, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Binod P. Shah, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Doctor for his professional excellence in the field of Spinal Pain Rehab and Medicine. This recognition also acknowledges his commitment to Spinal Pain Rehab and Medicine PC. and Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Therapy, INC.

Dr. Binod P. Shah, MD

With a humble beginning in a remote village of Nepal, Dr. Shah has led an exemplary career full of service and leadership for over 20 years. He proudly serves his patients with Spinal Pain Rehab and Medicine PC in Yonkers, New York, and Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Therapy INC. in Woodcliff Lake, NJ. In his current capacity, he utilizes his extensive medical training and expertise in Pain Medicine, Physical Medicine, Rehabilitation, Regenerative Medicine, and Stem Cell Therapy to provide the best possible care. Dr. Shah demonstrates the highest level of moral obligation and compassion in every endeavor.

Dr. Shah's distinguished career began after he earned his medical degree at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research. He completed a residency at the Dhaka Medical Hospital and Long Island Jewish Med Center, and following with a Fellowship in Interventional Pain Medicine at Westchester Medical Center. Since then, he has remained an active member of the American Medical Association.

In his spare time, Dr. Shah is very involved in the Nepalese American community. He is well-known as one of the most respected community members, as he has served as a role model to young Nepal immigrants and has continued to strengthen community ties. His commitment to the American Nepalese community includes his leadership as the president of the America-Nepal Friendship Society, a 38-year-old Nepalese American organization committing to fostering friendship between the Nepalese and American people.

He is also the founder, member, and Vice President of the Association of Nepali Physicians in America (ANPA). Currently, Dr. Shah is serving the Global Madheshi people as President and Chairman, and Board of Trustee Member for Madheshi Association in America (MAA). He is also associated with the Global Organization for Nepali people living in 81 countries. Dr. Shah has served the Organization as an elected Board member of NRNA ICC (Non-Resident Nepali Association, International Coordination Council) from the USA.

Dr. Shah dedicates this recognition to Dr. Yadav.

