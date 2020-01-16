Dr. Bob Basu Introduces Houston's First Aesthetic Treatment Membership Program

HOUSTON, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Board certified plastic surgeon Dr. C. Bob Basu and the aesthetic services team at Basu Aesthetics + Plastic Surgery are pleased to introduce a new service for people who want to enhance their appearance via top-notch aesthetic treatments: the B Exclusive VIP Membership Program .

"Our new program makes aesthetic and anti-aging treatments as accessible as possible to our patients," says Dr. Basu. "With this new VIP program, patients can enjoy luxurious pampering and frequent aesthetic treatments at discounted rates year-round—plus receive monthly perks to enhance their results."

The B Exclusive VIP Membership Program offers three membership levels to accommodate a variety of patients with different aesthetic goals or budgets. Paying monthly makes aesthetic expenditures easier and more affordable, with the added bonus of special member-only perks that include special gifts, exclusive pricing on new treatments, and access to VIP events. Members also enjoy tiered savings on popular treatments such as injectable fillers, BOTOX, lasers, and medical-grade skincare.

"Every membership level can choose one free service per month, which ultimately pays for the membership fee," explains Dr. Basu. "It's our way of both helping our patients stay on top of their aesthetic regimens and maintain a beautiful, youthful look, as well as encouraging them to engage in a bit of self-care and pampering on a monthly basis."

The Basu Aesthetics + Plastic Surgery team will be hosting a launch party to celebrate this new VIP program on Thursday, January 23rd from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at their luxurious Towne Lake Boardwalk facility: Basu Aesthetics + Plastic Surgery, 9899 Towne Lake Parkway, Suite 100, Cypress, Texas 77433.

Houston locals are invited to RSVP to the special event, which will include information about the VIP program and available treatments, mingling with Dr. Basu and his team, and the opportunity to win some amazing raffles and giveaways of our most popular options.

About Dr. Basu & Basu Aesthetics + Plastic Surgery: Dr. C. Bob Basu is a board-certified plastic surgeon and medical director of Basu Aesthetics + Plastic Surgery. He is a renowned leader in cosmetic surgery and patient safety and is well known for his results-driven approach and commitment to creating a world-class patient experience. The shared goal of Dr. Basu and his team is to meet your needs and exceed your expectations. Basu Aesthetics + Plastic Surgery: C. Bob Basu, MD 9899 Towne Lake Pkwy Suite 100, Cypress, TX 77433. Reach them by phone at (713) 799-2278.

