Dr. Boris Perencevic M.D. is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Dr. Boris Perencevic M.D. is being recognized as a Top Doctor for his accomplishments in the field of Medicine and his professional excellence as an Anesthesiologist at Essentia Health and in Private Practice.

Growing up in Yugoslavia now called Croatia, Dr. Perencevic began his medical career over 30 years ago. He relocated to the United States after he decided to pursue anesthesiology, and shortly after completed a residency at Vanderbilt University. With a commitment to excellence, he obtained state medical licenses in Utah, North Dakota, and Maine. He also became board-certified by the American Board of Anesthesiology.

Now retired, Dr. Perencevic established a commendable reputation throughout his extensive career for his professional excellence in anesthesiology. He gained valuable experience in private practice and flourished with Essentia Health-Fargo. Devoted to service, he strived to provide expert, experienced and comprehensive anesthesiology services. Additionally, he proudly served the veteran community in Fargo within the Fargo Veterans Affairs Health Care System.

In his spare time, Dr. Perencevic devotes to equestrian pursuits and quarter horses.



Dr. Perencevic dedicates this honorable recognition to Peter and Chris Jacobs, whom he thanks for their continuing love and support over the last forty years.

