Dr. Brett Shore Joins DISC Sports & Spine Center to Expand Hip Program in Los Angeles

The highly skilled orthopedic surgeon is bringing a rare trifecta of hip expertise to his new role at DISC.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DISC Sports & Spine Center ("DISC") is expanding its hip program in Los Angeles with the addition of Dr. Brett Shore, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and renowned comprehensive hip specialist who brings a rare level of expertise to his new role. Dr. Shore is highly skilled in all three areas of hip care: hip preservation using arthroscopic and open techniques; total hip replacement/arthroplasty through a cosmetic, bikini-style incision; and hip-related soft tissue treatment.

In addition to his medical training at Harvard and Columbia, Dr. Shore has the distinction of completing advanced post-fellowship training in Switzerland, where he was under the tutelage of the world's foremost experts in hip surgery, including Dr. Michael Leunig, Dr. Martin Beck and Dr. Moritz Tannast. Prior to joining DISC, he served as Chief of Hip Preservation for Kaiser Southern California. Read his full bio HERE.

Now accepting new patients in DISC's Marina del Rey and Newport Beach locations, Dr. Shore had always wanted to develop a true hip center and was attracted to DISC for its years of expertise in spine and pain management, particularly in the area of pelvic pain. He saw the opportunity to complement these overlapping pathologies with a comprehensive hip program focused on whole-patient care.

"I wanted to take what I've learned and design a new mode of patient-centric care in an ideal environment where I can ensure a quality experience from end-to-end," said Dr. Shore. "Coming to DISC, I can not only give patients the time and attention they need, but also serve a wider population that is no longer forced to navigate the maze of options in our healthcare ecosystem for their comprehensive care needs."

Added James H. Becker, CEO of TriasMD, the parent company of DISC Surgery Centers: "At present, very few orthopedic surgeons in the world – let alone Southern California – are as well-versed in the comprehensive hip care Dr. Shore provides, so we are very excited to enhance DISC's offerings by welcoming him onboard in Marina del Rey and Newport Beach."

