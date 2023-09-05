Dr. Brian Biesman Joins MedSpa Partners

News provided by

MedSpa Partners Inc.

05 Sep, 2023, 11:28 ET

- World-Renowned Nashville Practice Expands MSP Presence in Southeastern US -

TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - MedSpa Partners Inc. ("MSP") is proud to welcome Dr. Brian Biesman to its top-tier North American medical aesthetics platform. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Dr. Biesman and his team have been pioneering advances in both surgical and non-surgical medical aesthetics for nearly 35 years.

A renowned oculofacial plastic surgeon, Dr. Biesman is recognized as one of the most innovative practitioners in medical aesthetics, with over 200 clinical studies, book chapters, and peer-reviewed publications to his name. His contributions to the advancement of medical aesthetics include co-founding and co-directing Music City SCALE, one of the largest, longest-running, and most recognized aesthetic meetings in America. Dr. Biesman is also a member of numerous advisory boards, has held multiple society presidencies, and has been listed as one of America's Top Doctors for nearly 20 years running.

Speaking on his reasons for joining MedSpa Partners, Dr. Biesman shared, "I'm excited for us to join such a talented and accomplished group of practices and practitioners. We have always prided ourselves on our commitment to rigorously investigating new ways of providing the best possible care for our patients, a commitment shared throughout the MSP partnership. The decision to be acquired and partner was one we did not take lightly, and after careful consideration of our options for joining other platforms, MSP was the clear choice as they are the premier platform in North America. I look forward to working with our partners to continue to push the boundaries of medical aesthetic care and patient experience."

MSP CEO Dominic Mazzone commented, "At MSP, our brand is known for partnering with clinics that demonstrate a particular commitment to excellence, whether it be excellence in creating best-in-class patient experiences, excellence in providing customized, exceptional outcomes, or excellence in clinical research and thought leadership. It's rare that a single practice is excellent in all of these areas, but that's exactly what Dr. Biesman and his accomplished team bring to MSP. Not only have they been at the forefront of medical aesthetics for decades, they have also built one of the strongest team cultures we have seen in the industry, united by the goal of providing the best possible care for their patients. We're thrilled to welcome Dr. Biesman and his team to MSP and are excited to continue to expand in the Southern US."

About MedSpa Partners Inc.

MedSpa Partners is acquiring North America's leading Medical Aesthetics clinics, with the goal of allowing our industry-leading partners to achieve their personal and professional aspirations by creating world-class customer experiences through support, collaboration, and community. MSP is a portfolio company of Persistence Capital Partners, the leading private equity fund exclusively focused on high-growth opportunities in the healthcare field. Additional information on MSP is available at www.medspapartners.com

SOURCE MedSpa Partners Inc.

