Dr. Brian Blick Grant for Healthcare Students Empowers Future Healthcare Leaders to Make a Positive Impact on Their Community

ELK CITY, Okla., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Brian Blick, a skilled Board Certified Anesthesiologist, has announced the Dr. Brian Blick Grant for Healthcare Students. The grant provides financial support to outstanding students pursuing a career in healthcare. The grant is awarded based on an essay contest that encourages students to think deeply about their vision for their future in healthcare and how they plan to make a positive impact on their patients and their community.

To be eligible for the Dr. Brian Blick Grant for Healthcare Students, applicants must have a minimum GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale and submit an essay of no more than 1,000 words that describes their vision for their future in healthcare and how they plan to make a positive impact on their patients and their community. Applicants must also have a demonstrated commitment to healthcare, such as participation in healthcare-related volunteer work, internships, or other relevant experiences.

The winner of the Dr. Brian Blick Grant for Healthcare Students will receive $1,000 to support their education and professional development. The selection committee will consider the applicant's academic record, healthcare-related experiences, and essay content in making their decision. The winner will be selected based on the quality of their essay and their overall commitment to excellence, innovation, and compassion in their work.

Dr. Brian Blick grew up in Edmond, Oklahoma, and pursued his academic aspirations at the University of Oklahoma, where he received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree in 2004. He then went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Chemistry from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2007, before enrolling at Ross University School of Medicine, where he graduated in 2013. After completing his residency at the University of Kansas in 2017, Dr. Blick and his wife, Lauren, moved to Elk City, where he began his work as the Chief of Anesthesia at Great Plains Regional Medical Center, which is managed by Western Oklahoma Anesthesia Consultants. Dr. Blick later founded Western Oklahoma Pain Specialists.

The deadline to apply for the Dr. Brian Blick Grant for Healthcare Students is October 15, 2023. The winner will be announced on November 15, 2023.

SOURCE Dr Brian Blick Grant