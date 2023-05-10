Dr. Brian Fiani, Leading Spinal Neurosurgeon, Returns to Michigan to Join Mendelson Kornblum Orthopedics and Spine Specialists

Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Team Provides Patients Big Results from Small Operations

TROY, Mich., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After practicing at leading surgical centers in New York and California, Dr. Brian Fiani, DO, joins Mendelson Kornblum Orthopedics and Spine Specialists in his home state of Michigan.

Dr. Fiani is a board-certified neurosurgeon trained in minimally-invasive spinal surgery. He graduated from the University of Michigan and Michigan State University and completed his spine surgery fellowship at Cornell. "I have a tremendous appreciation for joining the Mendelson Kornblum Orthopedics and Spine team and the excellent patient care they provide. Michigan represents my home and family and I'm eager to serve the hardworking people here," states Dr. Brian Fiani.

Dr. Fiani's specialization focuses on degenerative spinal surgeries and offers state-of-the-art techniques using his advanced minimally invasive surgery training and expertise. He removes the compression from the nerves or spinal cord and performs stabilizing surgery for the spine, helping alleviate pain and improving the quality of life of his patients. Using the latest technologies, including Mazor X Robotic Guidance, Dr. Fiani and the Mendelson Kornblum team provide big results from small incisions. Patients can return home the same day and experience decreased pain immediately after surgery. This makes it possible for people to return to their active, busy lives quickly.

"We knew when we met Dr. Fiani that he was a kind-hearted and accomplished neurosurgeon and that he would make significant contributions to our organization and the communities here in Michigan. His patient-centered approach and strong technical skill create great outcomes for his patients," states Dan Cresco, Chief Executive Officer at Synergy Health Partners and Mendelson Kornblum Orthopedics and Spine Specialists.

Dr. Fiani believes technology and innovation are important to improving patient care. Passionately putting this belief into action, he was the first neurosurgeon to host a spine surgery symposium in the virtual reality metaverse. Dr. Fiani has amassed success in extensive research, having written more than 120 peer-reviewed publications, authored a leading textbook, and holds several medical technology patents. He serves on leadership committees for several international spine organizations. Dr. Fiani is currently active as an editor and peer reviewer for two dozen medical journals. In addition, Dr. Fiani uses his expertise to help educate the public as a media correspondent and columnist and is soon to embark on a regular podcast.

Mendelson Kornblum Orthopedics Spine and Pain Specialists is the premier synergistic healthcare partner of patients, physicians, and the communities we serve in Southeast Michigan.

We provide comprehensive diagnostics and innovative solutions helping patients with musculoskeletal conditions. Committed to our patients in all aspects, we are the only area orthopedic practice recognized for offering non-opioid surgical options. We are proud to be affiliated with the best hospitals in Michigan and named as leaders in the field of orthopedics, spine care, and pain management. For more information, visit www.mendelsonortho.com and www.youtube.com/mendelsonortho.

Media Contacts:

(313) 351-5077, [email protected]

SOURCE Mendelson Kornblum Orthopedics and Spine Specialists