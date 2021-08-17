Dr. Britt Andreatta Joins Voodle, Inc. as Chief Science Officer

SEATTLE, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Voodle, an asynchronous short video platform for business, announced its appointment of Dr. Britt Andreatta, author of the Wired ToTM Series, as the company's Chief Science Officer. In this new role, Dr. Andreatta will help guide the product roadmap and communication efforts, incorporating a neuroscience-based approach that highlights the importance of providing avenues to build micro-connections at work. In general — but especially crucial for organizations with remote, hybrid, or distributed workforces — the focus on connection is paramount to supporting psychological safety and creating high-performing teams.

"The future of work is increasingly independent of time or place, meaning employees can work from anywhere at any time. While this arrangement has vast benefits for both workers and employers, it comes with risks including lack of empathy, stalled knowledge transfer, and workflows that just don't work," said Voodle CEO Forest Key. "The current communication tech stack, focused on text-based messaging and video conferencing, contributes to these risks. With Britt's deep understanding of the science behind workers' need for authentic connection — especially in hybrid and remote work scenarios — coupled with how short video messaging can fill the communication gaps, Voodle is poised to disrupt the communication tech stack and optimize the future of work."

Dr. Britt Andreatta brings over 25 years of experience working with Fortune 100/500 corporations, educational and government institutions, and nonprofits. Recently named to Engagedly's 2021 list of Top 100 HR Influencers, Dr. Andreatta is an internationally recognized thought leader with a unique background in leadership, neuroscience, psychology, and learning to create brain science-based solutions for today's workplace challenges. Formerly the Chief Learning Officer for Lynda.com (now LinkedIn Learning), her research has transformed the learning/talent industry and she is well-known for helping individuals and organizations rise to their potential.

"A sustainable approach to the future of work requires new methods of communication, including async short video. I feel privileged to join the Voodle team and support their efforts in disrupting the status quo of communication and the way work gets done," said Andreatta.

Voodle recently published its "Hybrid Workplace Report 2021", in collaboration with Dr. Andreatta, wherein 89% of survey respondents said they prefer remote and hybrid workplace arrangements. Moreover, survey respondents indicated that companies that do not support these arrangements face employee retention challenges, decreased productivity, and low morale.

Dr. Andreatta states, "Voodle is a game-changer for teams. Not only does it make connecting and collaborating with others much easier, but it can also provide more equitable air time, an important aspect of building a culture of inclusion. It supports work-life balance for distributed team members suffering from the always-on mentality, and it can help build psychological safety through sharing of personal moments, which leads to more authentic belonging."

Voodle is dedicated to understanding distributed workplace challenges surfaced in its recent report and providing solutions via its async short video platform. With the addition of Dr. Andreatta to the leadership team, Voodle has strong support to meet those challenges by advancing the product — with insights from scientific and academic perspectives — and communicate the need for a paradigm shift in workplace communication.

About Voodle



Voodle, an async short video app for business, is the future of work and is committed to transforming the way next-generation teams connect, align, and collaborate. It's the fastest and most effective way to connect people with information that drives action across teams and with customers.

Press Contact

Claire McEachern

[email protected]

(802) 455-8262

SOURCE Voodle, Inc.