Dr. Bronner's Announces Departure of Vice President of Global Sales, Mike Stacy

VISTA, Calif., Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Bronner's, family owned maker of the top-selling natural brand of soap in North America, announces the departure of current Vice President of Global Sales, Mike Stacy. After 12 years at Dr. Bronner's, Mike Stacy has accepted a leadership position at Indigo Wild, maker of Zum natural products for the home and body. His official last day at Dr. Bronner's will be February 1, 2019. Dr. Bronner's Executive Team has assembled a transition team headed by CEO David Bronner and President Michael Bronner to lead the Sales Department while the company evaluates internal and external candidates to best lead the department going forward.

"Mike has been the architect of our sales operation for the last 12 years. Professionally, we will miss him dearly. As his good friend, I am excited for him to embark on this new journey. Mike is leaving on great terms with everyone here. This opportunity will allow him to do what he loves for a smaller mission-driven brand that shares similar values: build and scale a sales operation. The move will also allow him to move back to his home turf of the Midwest, which is important to him," says Michael Bronner, President of Dr. Bronner's.

Dr. Bronner's senior sales managers, Gina Coccari and Marc DeRosa will play key roles in this transition, continuing to lead natural and mass market sales respectively. Promoted earlier last year, the two of them have already assumed control of most sales functions and have been keystones to Dr. Bronner's growth and new account acquisition and management.

"It's an understatement to say that Mike has done right by us: we have grown from under $20 million in annual revenue to over $120 million under his tenure. Mike is our dear friend and a true force of nature. He has mentored an incredible team of people and built an amazing well-oiled sales machine that will continue to rock and take us to the next level. While we are sad to see him go, we will continue to effectively sell and distribute our products to people everywhere," says David Bronner, CEO of Dr. Bronner's.

Mike Stacy, Dr. Bronner's outgoing Vice President of Global Sales, joined Dr. Bronner's in 2006 as National Sales Manager and sole employee of the sales department. He was tasked with building and managing national sales operations for the brand. Since 2006, Stacy has grown the sales department to a team of 36 people that serve the United States market, while also playing a key role in international markets such as Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. When Stacy joined the company in 2006, revenue totaled just over $18 million per year. At the end of 2018, Dr. Bronner's sales totaled more than $120 million in sales.

"All of us at Dr. Bronner's, especially our Executive Team, extend our deepest love and appreciation to Mike Stacy for all his years of service to Dr. Bronner's. We sincerely appreciate the work ethic, diligence, camaraderie, and skill that he brought to Dr. Bronner's, and we wish him the best in this next endeavor," says Trudy Bronner, CFO of Dr. Bronner's.

Dr. Bronner's will continue its growth strategy relying on word of mouth, strong customer relations, and exciting in-store and online cause-marketing efforts related to its advocacy on behalf of regenerative organic agriculture, fair trade, animal welfare, drug policy reform, and other causes.

About Dr. Bronner's

Dr. Bronner's is a family business committed to honoring the vision of founder Emanuel Bronner by making socially and environmentally responsible products of the highest quality, and by dedicating profits to help make a better world. Dr. Bronner's commitment to social justice, environmental sustainability and progressive business practices is part of the company's mission to put into practice the principles that inform the philosophy printed on the company's iconic soap labels written by founder Emanuel Bronner. The company is the top-selling natural soap maker in North America and a major brand worldwide. Based on 2018 sales, a bottle of Dr. Bronner's soap was sold, on average, every ½ a second throughout the year. For further information, please visit: http://www.drbronner.com.

SOURCE Dr. Bronner’s

Related Links

http://www.drbronner.com

