Dr. Brown's Becomes First Baby Bottle Company to Partner with Plastic Bank

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Brown's announces an extension to its partnership with Plastic Bank , an innovative social enterprise dedicated to stopping ocean plastic. Dr. Brown's recently released a line of baby bath products that are plastic neutral in collaboration with Plastic Bank and is now adding its Anti-Colic Options+™ Baby Bottle to the partnership, to help prevent over 31 million single-use plastic bottles from entering the ocean.

For more than 20 years, Dr. Brown's has been a leader in baby products following the release of its Anti-Colic Options+™ Baby Bottle, which features a unique internal vent system that is clinically proven to reduce colic. In addition to helping millions of families on their feeding journey, Dr. Brown's beloved product is now also helping stop plastic from polluting the ocean.

"Dr. Brown's commitment with Plastic Bank is built around the idea that every organization can help improve the planet while still producing products that families need," said Jesse Lehnhoff, Dr. Brown's Marketing Director. "Focusing our sustainability efforts on our Anti-Colic Options+™ Baby Bottle, our most popular product, will allow us to make an impact on reducing plastic pollution in the ocean."

Plastic Bank works with communities in vulnerable coastal areas in the Philippines, Indonesia, Egypt, and Brazil to stop ocean plastic. Community members collect ocean-bound plastic and exchange it for life-improving benefits, such as secure income, medical insurance, and school supplies. These ethically collected materials are then processed into Social Plastic® feedstock for use in various products across the globe.

"When it comes to saving our ocean, our communities and our planet, children must be our primary stakeholders," said David Katz, Founder of Plastic Bank. "We commend Dr. Brown's for empowering parents with the choice to enliven a world without plastic waste for generations to come."

In collaboration with Plastic Bank, purchases of the Anti-Colic Options+ Baby Bottle help towards Dr. Brown's commitment to prevent nearly 1.4 million pounds of plastic from entering the ocean. Used in hospitals across the country, Dr. Brown's is the #1 Pediatrician Recommended Baby Bottle in the US. (Source: IQVIA Health ProVoice Survey 2021).The Anti-Colic Options+ Baby Bottles are available in a variety of sizes from 2 oz. to 9 oz., in wide-neck and narrow, to support every age and stage of feeding from newborn to toddler.

About Handi-Craft Company

Handi-Craft Company is dedicated to providing well-designed, healthful feeding products for baby. The Dr. Brown's lines of baby bottles, breastfeeding products, pacifiers, teethers, training cups, and solid feeding products are regarded for their technology and function. Dr. Brown's bottles have won 15 consecutive Fit Pregnancy and 16 consecutive Parents/American Baby awards. The Dr. Brown's® Anti-Colic Options+™ bottle won the 2022 Best of BabyCenter Award and 2022 What to Expect Feeding Award. Dr. Brown's products are available at baby specialty, pharmacy, and online retailers worldwide. For more information, visit www.drbrownsbaby.com .

About Plastic Bank

Plastic Bank empowers Ocean Stewards to stop ocean plastic. Our ethical collection communities exchange plastic for life-improving benefits. Exchanges are recorded through a blockchain-secured platform that enables traceable collection, secures income, and verifies reporting. Collected material is processed into Social Plastic feedstock for reuse in products and packaging.

PlasticBank®, Social Plastic® and Alchemy™ are trademarks of The Plastic Bank Recycling Corporation.

Learn more at plasticbank.com .

