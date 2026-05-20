Dr. Brown's Launches Electrolyte Solution

Iconic bottle maker now offers ready-to-drink hydration beverage

ST. LOUIS, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Brown's, maker of the No. 1 pediatrician recommended baby bottle in the U.S.,* has launched a recovery-focused hydration beverage. Dr. Brown's Electrolyte Solution is made without artificial sweeteners, flavors, or colors to help restore fluids and electrolytes for children 1 year and older but suitable for the whole family.

Dr. Brown's Electrolyte Solution, watermelon and orange flavors

When seeking a dehydration solution during times of illness, heat exposure, or travel, medical experts recommend specialized oral rehydration solutions instead of soda, sports drinks, fruit juice, or even water. Dr. Brown's Electrolyte Solution is a ready-to-drink formula that delivers four key electrolytes: sodium, chloride, potassium, and magnesium for balanced hydration. Made with coconut water and sea salt and low in sugar, it also includes added zinc to support immune health.

"Dr. Brown's Electrolyte Solution is an extension of our commitment to products that promote good health and optimal nutrition that parents and caregivers can trust," said Christy Pogorelac, Dr. Brown's vice president and chief product officer. "Now, we're excited to give families a convenient hydration option with simple, balanced ingredients that taste good."

Dr. Brown's Electrolyte Solution is available now in 16.9-oz. single-serve bottles in watermelon or orange flavors, exclusively at Walmart.com and in select Walmart stores.

*According to the IQVIA Health ProVoice Survey 2025.

About Dr. Brown's Company

Dr. Brown's is dedicated to providing well-designed, healthful feeding products for babies. The Dr. Brown's lines of baby bottles, breastfeeding products, pacifiers, teethers, training cups, solid feeding, and baby care products are regarded for their innovation and function. Dr. Brown's products have won 19 consecutive Parents/American Baby awards. The Dr. Brown's® Anti-Colic Options+™ bottles earned "Best Baby Bottle" in the 2025 Best of Baby Center Awards, and Dr. Brown's as a brand won "Best Bottle Brand" in the 2026 What to Expect Feeding Awards. Dr. Brown's products are available at baby specialty and online retailers worldwide. For more information, visit drbrownsbaby.com or follow Dr. Brown's on Instagram and TikTok.

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SOURCE Dr. Brown's