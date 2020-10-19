Dr. Brown's®, No. 1 Pediatrician Recommended Baby Bottle Brand, Supports Breastfeeding Moms with New Customflow™ Double Electric Breast Pump

For more than 20 years, Dr. Brown's ® has redefined bottle feeding with its Options+™ Bottles, known for their unique internal vent system that is clinically proven to reduce colic. To further enhance this feeding experience that families have come to know and trust, Dr. Brown's ® now offers a range of breastfeeding products to support all types of Happy Feeding™.

The new Customflow™ Double Electric Breast Pump allows moms to customize their breastfeeding experience with separate suction and cycle settings, simple intuitive controls, and two pumping modes for the most efficient and stress-free feeding routine. Each of the pump's SoftShape™ Shields—a Dr. Brown's® exclusive—is one-piece, flexible and all-silicone to provide a comfortable and effective seal for suction. Plus, it's removable for easy cleaning. This provides a form-fitting solution that is superior to typical plastic breast cups, which don't always provide a secure and proper fit for all breast shapes and sizes due to their rigid form.

The Dr. Brown's® Customflow™ Double Electric Breast Pump's customizable control options ensure moms have the most comfortable experience possible to effectively elicit breastmilk for the duration of breastfeeding. The Customflow™ is portable and lightweight, with three silicone stretch walls for easy storage of baby bottles, pump parts, phones, snacks, or drinks. The built-in timer and pause buttons, along with memory settings, help mom keep track of pumping sessions, so there's one less thing to think about.

"Since 1996, Dr. Brown's® has provided parents with trusted and innovative products to help provide parents of newborns and young children with a healthy feeding experience during the critical first years of life," said Jesse Lehnhoff, Dr. Brown's marketing director. "The introduction of the Customflow™ Double Electric Breast Pump provides yet another choice for parents to nourish their growing babies, designed with the same care and innovation behind all of our Dr. Brown's® products."

New Products Cover Range of Breastfeeding Needs

In addition to the Customflow™ Double Electric Breast Pump (US MSRP: $159.99) the Dr. Brown's® Breastfeeding line of products includes:

Manual Breast Pump with SoftShape™ Silicone Shield (US MSRP: $29.99 ): For late-night pumping, engorgement relief or a full expression session, this pump mimics the natural feeding cycle of babies to simulate breastfeeding and achieve quiet, on-the-go collection. The pump's soft, 100% silicone SoftShape Shield conforms to different breast shapes to provide flexible and comfortable pumping for mothers—and the stable, flattened base helps prevent tipping.

Silicone One-Piece Breast Pump with Options+™ Bottle and Travel Bag (US MSRP: $14.99 ): This one-piece pump uses soft, 100% silicone suction to draw out and collect leaking milk while breastfeeding—ensuring no drop goes to waste. The pump is simply placed onto the breast, squeezed at the base once to create gentle suction, and then it goes to work, hands-free. The Drawstring Travel Bag provides discreet carrying, and an easy-pour design ensures safe and clean transfer and storage.

Hands-Free Pumping Bra (US MSRP: $29.99 ): While using electric breast pumps, moms can secure their pumping cups into this bra, leaving their hands available for other activities. The machine-washable fabric has a four-way super stretch that offers a custom fit for mom's unique body shape and is compatible with most double and single electric pumps. It's available in two flexible sizes (S/M and L/XL) and two colors (black and beige) with adjustable front closures to allow a quick transition to pumping.

Breastmilk Collection Bottles (US MSRP: $9.99 ): The pumping process is simpler when moms can pump directly into bottles for immediate feeding, or for easy storage in the refrigerator or freezer for future meals. Add either the included travel lids for simple storage or transport, or Dr. Brown's ® bottle parts and nipple for feedings right from the same bottles, which hold up to 4 oz. of breastmilk or formula.

Breastmilk Storage Bags (US MSRP: $7.99 - $9.99 ): Store and protect breast milk using these extra-durable storage bags. A gusseted bottom holds bag upright, and additional exterior trim adds cushion in case of dropping. Double-zip seals keep the air out while the super-thick material keeps the breastmilk fresh in the freezer or fridge. The perforated top makes for an easy-open, every time, and provides a space to add baby's name and date of pumping.

Nipple Shields with Sterilizing Case (US MSRP: $9.99 ): Overcome breastfeeding obstacles like inverted nipples, overactive letdown, or sore nipples with Dr. Brown's ® Nipple Shields. Ultra-thin, 100% soft silicone material provides a natural feel and aids in comfortable and effective breastfeeding. These shields come in two sizes and include an all-in-one case that protects, sterilizes and dries between uses. Plus, it's proven to eliminate 99.9% of bacteria, mold, and the yeast that causes thrush.

Washable Breast Pads (US MSRP: $8.99 ): Ultra-absorbent, 100% cotton Washable Breast Pads are reusable and help prevent leakage with four layers of comfortable confidence. These pads are easy to slip in, discreet against clothing, and machine washable.

Disposable Breast Pads (US MSRP: $7.99 ): Soft against skin, Disposable Breast Pads absorb moisture and help prevent leakage through clothing. Shaped to fit moms of all sizes and slip into any bra, these pads are thin and oval, and provide absorbent leak prevention that can be secured into place with adhesive strips. Their grab-and-go convenience makes for easy wearing and replacing when wet, helping to prevent bacteria build-up.

Breast to Bottle Pump & Store Feeding Set (US MSRP: $24.99 ): When switching between breastfeeding and bottles, Dr. Brown's ® slowest flow nipples allow baby to control milk intake, feed comfortably and become accustomed to the bottle. This set helps to smooth the transition from breast to bottle and back again—including award-winning Options+™ Anti-Colic Bottles in Narrow or Wide-Neck, along with Dr. Brown's ® slowest flow nipples.

Breast Pump Carryall Tote Bag (US MSRP: $39.99 ): This tote offers on-the-go storage, with enough space to fit most electric breast pumps and a bottle cooler bag, plus pockets to organize everything needed for time away from home.

About Handi-Craft Company

The Handi-Craft Company is dedicated to providing well-designed, healthful feeding products for baby. The Dr. Brown's® lines of baby bottles, breastfeeding products, pacifiers, teethers, training cups and solid feeding products are regarded for their technology and function. These acclaimed products have won numerous consumer awards and accolades, including no. 1 Best-Selling Baby Bottle in America, no. 1 pediatrician recommended baby bottle, 15 consecutive Fit Pregnancy and 16 consecutive Baby Best Awards for Baby Bottles, the 2020 Parents Best for Baby Awards for Baby Bottles, the 2020 Cribsie Award for Best Baby Bottle, the 2020 What to Expect Feeding Award for Best Baby Bottle Brand, the Most Registered on BabyList Award and the 2020 BabyList Top Products Awards for "Best Of" in: Bottles, Pacifiers, and Bottle Warmers. Dr. Brown's® products are available at baby specialty, pharmacy and online retailers worldwide. For more information, visit www.drbrownsbaby.com.

