Dr. Bruce Smoler Placed His Own Implant Using Robotic-Assisted Dental Implant Technology

Smoler Smiles Awarded Diamond Center of Excellence

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Bruce Smoler is recognized for achieving a superior level of clinical excellence, a Diamond Doctor of Excellence by Neocis, the provider of the state-of-the-art robotic-assisted dental implant technology, called Yomi. Along with Dr. Smoler, his practice Smoler Smiles, is recognized as a Diamond Center of Excellence for learning, embracing, and excelling with the robotic-assisted technology for their patients.

Bruce Smoler, DDS, FAGD, FICOI

Dr. Smoler and his highly trained team have achieved the Diamond Level, Center of Excellence by demonstrating their clinical expertise by performing a vast number of Dental Implants placed with the Yomi Robotic-Assisted Technology Device. This level of excellence also awards Dr. Smoler for his mastery of skills and technology while embracing the autonomous procedures with the Yomi Robotic System.

In becoming comfortable and mastering the technique with the first and only FDA-approved robotic device, Dr. Smoler has placed his own implant using the robotic-assisted dental implant device. "If it's good enough for me, then it's good enough for my patients," says Dr. Smoler.

This state-of-the-art implant robotic technology ensures highly accurate and desired implant placement for patient in need of a dental implant. The technology offers a minimally invasive, time-saving approach that is more precise than the human hand. Patients benefit from less time in a chair, fewer visits, greater patient comfort with faster healing time.

"At Smoler Smiles, we believe no one should have to suffer from the problems of missing teeth, poor fitting dentures and partials. Our goal is to help all suffering patients enjoy transformational dentistry, allowing them to live life to the fullest and enjoy the simplest of pleasures in everyday living," says Dr. Smoler.

Features and benefits of the Yomi dental implant robotic system includes:

Efficient Treatment: New robotic technology allows same day implants. Less time in the dental chair, fewer visits, and faster healing results in a savings of both time and money.

New robotic technology allows same day implants. Less time in the dental chair, fewer visits, and faster healing results in a savings of both time and money. Minimally Invasive: Dr. Bruce Smoler is able to provide treatment with smaller incisions and no sutures resulting in minimal pain.

Dr. is able to provide treatment with smaller incisions and no sutures resulting in minimal pain. Accuracy: Dr. Bruce Smoler can plan and place patient implants precisely for a return to dental function and a brilliant smile.

Robotic-assisted dental implant procedures are now being performed at the Smoler Smiles Westland office. For more information, please visit www.855NeedTeeth.com.

About Smoler Smiles: For almost 35 years, Dr. Smoler has changed the lives of thousands of dental patients. As one of the most innovative full arch implant dentists in the country, he has always led the way to bring new technologies to Michigan including PRGF stem cell therapy, Crystal Ultra nanoceramic full arch bridge procedures, Photogrammetry, and in-office EnvisionsTecONE lab with 3D printer. His highly trained team works diligently to make all patients experience a comforting and calming visit, providing world class care in your own neighborhood.

