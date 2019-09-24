Dr. Bryan Bushick Named Amplifire's General Manager, Healthcare

The Amplifire Healthcare Alliance enables the adoption of best practices and reduction of avoidable patient harm. Healthcare providers use the Amplifire platform to improve their knowledge, judgment, and decision-making. Dr. Bushick will strengthen and expand the Healthcare Alliance by cultivating new health system members and partnerships involving other organizations.

Dr. Bushick and the Amplifire team will help members derive value from clinical knowledge engineering efforts around their health systems' critical priorities. He'll also facilitate collaboration among Alliance members, help identify unmet needs, and foster co-development opportunities involving courses or entire libraries.

"Our Alliance members have shown an amazing ability to identify and remediate knowledge gaps and enrich the learning experiences of physicians, nurses, technicians and other care givers," said Bob Burgin, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of the Amplifire Healthcare Alliance. He continued, "The expansion of Bryan's responsibilities comes at a critical time. The Healthcare Alliance is growing rapidly, as new members and partners join, and as the initiatives that we're taking on together rapidly expand. I am so pleased to have his continued leadership and counsel."

"I'm thrilled by the opportunity to build upon the meaningful work that's well underway," noted Dr. Bushick. "Through the Healthcare Alliance, significant breakthroughs will be achieved and, importantly, spread throughout the U.S. healthcare system as well as into other countries. It is an honor to work closely with the many talented, passionate and highly engaged thought leaders from the Alliance as well as with Dr. Brent James, Chairman of Amplifire's Clinical Innovation Advisory Board, and its other members."

Prior to Amplifire, Dr. Bushick's executive roles included operational accountabilities as Chief Operating Officer at DocSite and Prominence Health Plan, enterprise-wide quality leadership as System Vice President, Performance Measurement and Improvement at Allina Health System, and relationship building with customers, prospects and partners as Senior Vice President, Business Development at CareScience. In 2004, he founded Falcon Health Solutions, an advisory firm whose notable clients have included Geisinger Health System, ECRI Institute, RMF Strategies, EMMI Solutions and Mercy Virtual. Dr. Bushick also previously served as a consultant with Towers Perrin and was an executive at UnitedHealthcare.

Recognition of Dr. Bushick's competencies and health sector experience was evident when the U.S. Secretary of Commerce appointed him in 2011 (and reappointed in 2014) to the Board of Overseers of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program. Earlier, he led examiner teams that piloted Baldrige's Health Care Criteria and evaluated numerous other applicants, including a health system that eventually received the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award. Dr. Bushick holds an MD from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, an MBA from the Wharton School and a BS from Dickinson College.

About Amplifire Healthcare Alliance

The Amplifire Healthcare Alliance is an expanding group of leading healthcare organizations that are collaborating to improve care and prevent patient harm. Members are united in raising the bar on knowledge, judgment, and decision-making to elevate clinical and financial performance. They are improving patient outcomes by identifying and mitigating 'confidently held misinformation' and uncertainty.

About Amplifire

Amplifire (www.amplifire.com) is the leading adaptive learning platform built from discoveries in brain science that's proven to help learners master faster, retain knowledge longer, and perform better. It detects knowledge gaps and misinformation that exist in the minds of all humans so they can better attain their full performance potential. Healthcare, education and Fortune 500 companies use Amplifire's patented learning algorithms, knowledge analytics and diagnostic capabilities to drive improved outcomes with a significant return on investment, while also enhancing the learning experience.

