Dr. Bryon Coker Offers Free Online Webinar to Reverse Female Thyroid Conditions Without Medication and Promote Overall Thyroid Health

JOLIET, Ill., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Coker has assisted over 3,000 women with alleviating thyroid conditions naturally via his signature 90-day, guided program: 3:16 JumpStart ( 316jumpstart.com/join/ ). The series was initially developed after Dr. Coker's own wife, a nurse, suffered with the autoimmune-related Hashimoto's disease. They founded 3:16 Health Solutions, and the updated 3:16 JumpStart 12-week intensive includes videos, printed materials, daily instruction and coaching, as well as community support and involvement.

The 90-Day 3:16 JumpStart Program: Week by Week

Dr. Coker and Joan Coker, RN 3:16 JumpStart Program Bundle

The complete 3:16 JumpStart intensive offers access to a Certified Health Concierge desk, nutritional experts, coaches, trainers and a community of women who are currently working through the same issues.

The 12-week schedule is broken down into a series of prep and detox sessions:

Weeks 1 and 2: Preparation — The first two weeks involve preparation and shopping trips to gather the needed supplies. Questions may be asked and answered via a private, customized, thriving Facebook™ page created to foster community between current participants.

— The first two weeks involve preparation and shopping trips to gather the needed supplies. Questions may be asked and answered via a private, customized, thriving Facebook™ page created to foster community between current participants. Weeks 3 and 4: Gut Detox — Walking though simple steps and a customizable menu, these two weeks are dedicated to detoxing the gut with an elimination diet. Emailed instructions are included, in addition to continued community support each day.

— Walking though simple steps and a customizable menu, these two weeks are dedicated to detoxing the gut with an elimination diet. Emailed instructions are included, in addition to continued community support each day. Weeks 5 through 8: Liver Detox — Walking through another series of steps, these weeks are focused on detoxing the liver. Participants will learn to add specific foods to their diet, as well as how to blueprint those foods to ensure body tolerance.

— Walking through another series of steps, these weeks are focused on detoxing the liver. Participants will learn to add specific foods to their diet, as well as how to blueprint those foods to ensure body tolerance. Weeks 9 through 12: Cellular Detox — By adding more foods to the diet and overall blueprint, participant tolerance will again be gauged, in addition to fueling and healing the body at a cellular level.

Included in the 3:16 JumpStart Program

A copy of the JumpStart Program book, and the Cell Damage Test Kit. Printable materials: recipes, meal plans, articles, guides and more. Daily emailed instructions. Private Facebook™ community access. Eight video teaching modules. Supplement recommendations and discounts (optional). Instant access to Dr. Coker, Nurse Joan Coker and the larger JumpStart community. Encouragement and accountability.

Up to 60 percent of women who suffer from thyroid-condition symptoms are either unaware of a thyroid issue or do not link their symptoms to that issue. According to the American Thyroid Association, around 20 million people in the US have some form of thyroid disease, with women up to eight times more likely than men to have such conditions.

About 3:16 Health Solutions

With over 20 years' experience, Dr. Bryon Coker is a chiropractic physician who believes that God created human bodies to be intelligent and endowed with the ability to heal properly if given the right tools. Utilizing functional medicine principles, Dr. Coker is the creator of many wellness programs, including 3:16 Health Solutions, with the help of his wife, Joan Coker RN. Their signature webinar and 12-week program, the 3:16 JumpStart, focuses on female thyroid health. Learn more at: www.316JumpStart.com .

