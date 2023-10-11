Dr. Burgess Honored with the Prestigious PFID #SquashSuperbugs Award for His Advocacy on the PASTEUR Act

Recognizing Leadership in the Fight Against Antimicrobial Resistance

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Congressman Michael C. Burgess, M.D., has been awarded the esteemed PFID #SquashSuperbugs Award for his pivotal role in championing the Pioneering Antimicrobial Subscriptions To End Upsurging Resistance (PASTEUR) Act. This recognition underscores his leadership in combatting the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and promoting innovative solutions in the antimicrobial marketplace.

The PFID #SquashSuperbugs Award highlights the urgency of the AMR issue, further magnified by a 15% rise in AMR infections during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Burgess's efforts continue to be crucial in safeguarding our public health and ensuring that effective treatments remain available.

"I am honored to receive this award from the partnership to fight infectious disease and BioNTX. This recognition is a testament to my efforts and an acknowledgment of the commitment we share in combating infectious diseases," said Congressman Michael C. Burgess, MD. "The bioscience and health care innovation industry play a pivotal role in safeguarding the health and well-being of our communities. I'm committed to prioritizing research, funding, and policies that promote cutting-edge advancements in medicine and technology. Together, we can foster a healthier and more resilient America."

Antimicrobials are essential for treating infections in humans, animals, and plants. However, their misuse has led to resistant strains, complicating treatments, and increasing health risks. In the U.S., over 2.8 million antibiotic-resistant infections occur annually, causing more than 35,000 deaths and costing over $4.6 billion.

The PASTEUR Act addresses this crisis by incentivizing antimicrobial drug development, promoting appropriate use, and supporting novel drug developers. The Act focuses on value and innovation and introduces a Subscription Model which offers a fresh approach to installment payments, detaching income from sales volume.

