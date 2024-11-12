Dr. Cameka Smith, Female Founder and CEO of The Boss Network, to Serve as a Presenter During The 2024 HBCU Honors, presented by Procter & Gamble, Taking Place During Smith's Milestone 15th Anniversary Yearlong Celebration

Hosted by Actress Kym Whitley, the Second Annual Celebration of Black Excellence to Showcase Honorees Will Packer, Lonnie Johnson and Jewel Burks Solomon and Performances + Tributes Featuring Fantasia, Hezekiah Walker, MC Lyte Erica Campbell, J. Ivy and More

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Cameka Smith, female founder and CEO of The BOSS Network–a digital network of more than 200,000 diverse women–culminates her yearlong 15th anniversary celebration by serving as an on-stage presenter and executive producer during the highly anticipated 2024 HBCU Honors Awards Show–a night of celebration, inspiration, and cultural pride while honoring the legacy of HBCUs and the leaders who are shaping our future. Hosted by actress Kym Whitley, the event will honor trailblazers who embody the inspiring theme, "Celebrating Black Excellence." Now in its second year, this celebration of Black excellence will feature powerhouse honorees Will Packer, Lonnie Johnson and Jewel Burks Solomon, as well as electrifying performances and tributes featuring Fantasia, Hezekiah Walker, MC Lyte, Erica Campbell, J. Ivy and more. The 2024 HBCU Honors, presented by Procter & Gamble, will be held at Howard University's Cramton Auditorium on Thursday, November 14, 2024. The telecast will premiere on BET on Sunday, December 1, 2024, at 8 P.M. (ET). For more information, visit www.hbcuhonors.org.

The BOSS Network is an online community of professional and entrepreneurial women who support each other through digital content, programs and event-based networking. Through its efforts, Smith has supported the careers and small business developments of more than 200,000 women of color nationwide.

Following her appearance at HBCU Honors, Smith will celebrate her fifteenth milestone anniversary with The BOSS Network's "Ladies that Lead Conference." The annual event, which highlights women of influence who inspire other women by sharing their strategies and journey to success, will take place as a virtual experience on Saturday, November 16th, at 10 AM-1 PM (CT). Attracting more than 500 business leaders and entrepreneurs from across the country, Ladies that Lead will feature a host of topics that focus on building the entrepreneurial community. The conference will be sponsored by Sage, the global market leader for technology that provides small and medium businesses with the visibility, flexibility and efficiency to manage finances, operations and people. The Ladies That Lead conference will feature robust panel discussions, dynamic fireside chats, award presentations, virtual networking opportunities and more.

"This has been a stellar year for The BOSS Network as we culminate our milestone fifteenth anniversary," said Smith. "We would also like to thank Sage for their sponsorship and unwavering support of this event and The BOSS Network throughout the years."

To register for Ladies That Lead or for more information, please visit LadiesThatLeadTour.com.

