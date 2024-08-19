Dr. Cameka Smith, Trailblazing Founder and CEO of The BOSS Network, Celebrates 15th Anniversary of Empowering Black Women Entrepreneurs

The Chicago-based Visionary Has Transformed the Lives of

Over 200,000 Black Women Business Owners

through Unparalleled Access to Capital, Training, and Resources

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This month marks a momentous milestone for The BOSS Network, as it celebrates fifteen years of unwavering commitment to uplifting Black women entrepreneurs. Founded and led by the dynamic Dr. Cameka Smith, this organization has become a beacon of hope and empowerment, providing essential support to over 200,000 Black women business owners nationwide.

As the number of Black women entering the world of entrepreneurship continues to soar, access to capital remains a critical hurdle. The BOSS Network (which stands for "Bringing Out Successful Sisters") has dedicated itself to dismantling these barriers through a robust array of initiatives designed to foster growth and success. Highlights of their remarkable journey include:

The BOSS Impact Fund: A groundbreaking initiative focused on investing in Black women-led businesses and equipping these entrepreneurs to build scalable, high-growth companies. The fund aims to secure investment funding for 500 Black women entrepreneurs, driving economic empowerment and innovation.





Invest in Progress Grant: In collaboration with the Sage, this transformative program awarded $10,000 each and one year of business training to 85 Black women entrepreneurs, providing crucial financial support to kickstart and expand their businesses.





"Voices of Strength" Report: This pioneering study, in partnership with Sage and Swoop, identifies the most prominent challenges facing Black women founders in Atlanta, including a lack of access to funding through grants and government resources, mentorship and the ability to digitally scale their businesses for growth. The insights gained led to the creation of the "Pathways to Success" training and mentor program, designed to support 150 Black women entrepreneurs in Atlanta.





The Ladies That Lead Conference: This celebrated annual event honors extraordinary women who have made significant contributions to their fields. Past honorees include the Divine Nine Sorority Presidents, Michelle Williams, Tina Knowles, Beverly Johnson, and other luminaries. The virtual conference will be held Saturday, November 16th from 11am-2pm EST.

Reflecting on this remarkable journey, Dr. Smith shares, "I am overjoyed to celebrate The BOSS Network's fifteenth anniversary. Our mission has always been to empower and uplift Black women entrepreneurs, and seeing the tangible impact of our efforts is incredibly fulfilling. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Sage Foundation and our corporate partners, whose support has been instrumental in our success."

For more information, http://www.thebossnetwork.org.

About The BOSS Network

Founded by Cameka Smith, BOSS™ is an acronym for "Bringing Out Successful Sisters," and the network's mission is to promote and encourage the small business spirit and career development of women. The BOSS Network is an online community of professional and entrepreneurial women who support each other through conversation, online, and event-based networking. To find out more about The BOSS Network, please visit www.TheBOSSNetwork.org.

