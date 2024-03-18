DR. CANTÚ-WILSON TO LAUNCH EDUCATION AND WORKFORCE VERTICAL AT OUTREACH STRATEGISTS

HOUSTON, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Michelle Cantú-Wilson, a lifelong educator, will lead the Education and Workforce portfolio at Outreach Strategists, a Houston-based marketing and PR firm. Having served as an administrator and teacher in both higher education and public education for more than 30 years, she is passionate about developing the workforce pipeline and believes that quality education is the critical factor in preparing the future workforce.

Dr. Michelle Cantu-Wilson

Michelle holds a Doctorate of Higher Education Leadership from the University of Houston-Clear Lake, a Master of Education in Administration and Supervision, a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Houston, and an Associate of Arts from Ranger College.

"I am thrilled to launch Outreach Strategists' Education and Workforce portfolio. Developing and supporting a strong, diverse workforce that is prepared to succeed in the innovation economy, starts with education and the support of educational stakeholders from all industries," explained Dr. Cantú-Wilson.

Outreach Strategists has folded her consulting firm, Vida Linda Consulting into their practice. CEO of Outreach Strategists, Mustafa Tameez added, "Houston's future is ultimately entwined with the preparedness of our future workforce. The Gulf Coast region and Outreach Strategists is fortunate to have Dr. Cantú-Wilson leading the team that serves clients in the Education and Workforce space."

In the community, Michelle is a member of the Board of Trustees at San Jacinto College and serves on the board of Pasadena Health Center. She was recently appointed by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona to the National Assessment Governing Board which sets policy for National Assessment of Educational Progress known as "The Nation's Report Card."

Dr. Cantú-Wilson is the host of EdUp Emergence, a podcast that illuminates the voices of emergent higher education leaders and discusses succession planning efforts at colleges and universities. She is also a regular host of the EdUpExperience podcast, a global higher education podcast created by Dr. Joe Sallustio.

