Dr. Carlos Ramos's New Book ¿Dañará La Religión La Vida De La Gente? An Astute Guide On The Misguidance Of Religious Preaching Convoluted By Mundane Ideas
Jul 24, 2020, 06:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Dr. Carlos Ramos said this about his book: "True freedom exists by applying things correctly, which contracts the obligation to be obedient to certain principles. However, obedience is linked not to yourself or to another human being but to God. Many leaders think they are teaching obedience correctly, teaching their own ideas as revealed doctrine from God, but they deceive themselves when his teachings of man are mixed with the teachings of God."
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Carlos Ramos's new book ¿Dañará la religión la vida de la gente? will illuminate believers on the truth of religious doctrines being besmirched by human ideologies that tarnish the true point of God's Word
Consumers who wish to raise their awareness between true godly teaching and earthly, polluted precepts can purchase ¿Dañará la religión la vida de la gente? in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1218260/Dr_Carlos_Ramos.jpg
SOURCE Page Publishing