Dr. Caroline Leaf, Lauren Sambataro, Brittany Ford Lead Live Panel Discussion on Science of Biohacking for Women, Presented by InsideTracker

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the male-dominated world of biohacking, it can be hard to know which nutrition and lifestyle interventions actually work for women seeking new ways to optimize their bodies. Join health and wellness experts, Dr. Caroline Leaf, Lauren Sambataro and Brittany Ford as they discuss their top hacks for women and how they gauge success in a live panel discussion hosted by InsideTracker , the leading truly personalized performance and nutrition system.

InsideTracker hosts renowned health and wellness experts Dr Caroline Leaf, Lauren Sambataro and Brittany Ford in a live panel discussion, The Rise of Women in Biohacking, Wednesday, August 25 at 6 p.m. EST.

About the Panelists:

Dr. Caroline Leaf is a communication pathologist and cognitive neuroscientist with a Masters and PhD in Communication Pathology and a BSc Logopaedics, specializing in cognitive and metacognitive neuropsychology. She has helped hundreds of thousands of students and adults learn how to use their mind to detox and grow their brain to succeed in every area of their lives.

Lauren Sambataro is a Functional Diagnostic Nutrition Practitioner, CHEK practitioner and holistic lifestyle coach. She is producer and co-host of the Biohacker Babes podcast and has been educating and empowering others in the fitness and nutrition industry since 2006, using techniques to support biochemical individuality and personal health intuition. An avid biohacker, Sambataro's self-experimentation relies on data quantification and lab testing, combined with a dedicated energetic and spiritual practice.

Brittany Ford struggled with her health for years before discovering holistic healing modalities. She's now a Registered Holistic Nutritionist who shares her insights on the Biohacking with Brittany podcast and was voted Top 27 Holistic Nutritionists to Follow in 2020, Top 15 Biohacking podcasts 2020 and 2019 and was a nominee for CSNN's Danielle Perrault Trailblazer Award 2020.

The panel host, Michelle Darian, MS, MPH, RD, is a nutrition scientist at InsideTracker, where she analyzes the research behind recent nutrition trends, bringing actionable food and supplement recommendations to the platform.

The panel is part of an ongoing series of discussions, "Connecting through Science," presented by InsideTracker that brings together leaders in the scientific community to discuss recent trends and actionable insights intended to help people improve their healthspan and live healthier, longer lives.

About InsideTracker

Founded in 2009 by top scientists from acclaimed universities in the fields of aging, genetics and biology, InsideTracker is a truly personalized nutrition and performance system. InsideTracker's mission is to help people add years to their lives and life to their years by optimizing their bodies from the inside out. By analyzing the body's data from blood, DNA and fitness trackers, InsideTracker gives a crystal clear picture of what's going on inside, along with a science-backed action plan for improving your health and becoming your best self. Read our peer-reviewed paper in Scientific Reports.

