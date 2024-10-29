Dr. Chad W. Jennings, Former Group Product Manager at Google Cloud, Joins Almanac as VP of Product Management

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Almanac , a leading agricultural intelligence platform, is pleased to announce Dr. Chad W. Jennings as its new Vice President of Product Management. With over 20 years of experience in data analytics and geospatial technologies, Chad brings a wealth of expertise, most recently serving as Group Product Manager at Google Cloud, where he advanced BigQuery's geospatial analytics. His personal connection to agriculture, stemming from his family's century-old farm in Australia, adds a unique perspective that will drive Almanac's innovation forward in the fast-growing AgTech market, projected to reach $22.5 billion in 2025.

"Chad is the perfect leader to drive our mission of advancing food intelligence through data and relationships," said Sumer Johal, CEO of Almanac. "His expertise in AI, geospatial analytics and the craft of product management aligns with our goals. We look forward to leveraging his leadership, experience and product discipline to enhance Almanac's intelligence to amplify the wisdom of our growers for smarter, more insightful decisions throughout global food systems."

At Google, Chad was instrumental in making BigQuery the first hyperscale data warehouse to support geospatial functions and played a key role in integrating Google Earth Engine with Google Cloud. Reflecting on the future of AgTech, Chad said, "Revolutions in cloud computing and Generative AI are opening up capabilities in data analytics that were unimaginable just 18 months ago. Now is the perfect time to bring AI-driven geospatial insights to millions of growers and billions of people."

Chad's deep connection to agriculture stems from his family's farm, established over 100 years ago in New South Wales, Australia. "I have deep respect for the life farmers choose—balancing tradition with the need to embrace modern technology," said Jennings. "With the global population surpassing 8 billion and climate change threatening food supply chains, there has never been a more urgent time for the agriculture industry to embrace data-driven solutions. Almanac is uniquely positioned to gather and analyze vast amounts of real-time data—from sensors, satellite imagery, and weather logs—to empower growers with the insights they need to produce more food on the land we have."

Chad holds a Ph.D. in Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering from Stanford University and has held several leadership positions in both startups and major corporations.

With Chad at the helm of product development, Almanac continues to bridge the gap between advanced data analytics and the pressing needs of modern agriculture. The platform integrates real-time data from IoT devices, geospatial analytics, and AI to provide actionable insights for farmers, PCAs, agronomists, researchers, and more.

Almanac now manages over 100 million acres globally and is poised to expand its capabilities under Chad's leadership, combining the best of AI, data science and geospatial analytics with a farmer-first approach.

Almanac empowers farmers by delivering actionable insights through a suite of products and digital tools as the trusted source of global farm intelligence. Leveraging cutting-edge AI and machine learning, Almanac's intelligence platform, "Alma," analyzes vast amounts of real-time farm data to predict trends and provide farmers with the foresight needed to make smarter decisions, improve yields, reduce costs, and promote sustainability. With a portfolio that includes two trusted agricultural brands and product suites—Semios and Agworld—Almanac serves over 100 million acres of farmland worldwide, helping farmers operate smarter, more efficient farms. Committed to driving innovation in agriculture, Almanac is dedicated to ensuring food security and preserving resources for future generations. To learn more, visit www.almanac.co

