Dr. Charles Preston Elected to BOC of American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Muir Orthopaedic Specialists today announced the election of Dr. Charles Preston to the Board of Councilors (BOC) for the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, representing the Northern California District.

Dr. Charles Preston Orthopedic Doctor and Sports Medicine Specialist

Dr. Preston is a Board Certified Orthopaedic Surgeon and Sports Medicine Specialist with experience in the care of professional athletes and injured patients. He supports his local East Bay community by serving as an orthopedic consultant for local high schools. Dr. Preston is certified in cartilage transplantation and in golf fitness through the Titleist Performance Institute.

By virtue of being elected as a BOC member, Dr. Preston also joins the Board of Directors for the California Orthopaedic Association (COA). The mission of the COA is facilitate the ability of surgeons to practice the highest quality of care for musculoskeletal injuries and surgeries. COA also represents California orthopedists within AAOS.

Beginning in March 2020 Dr. Preston's appointment is effective for a 3-year term with an option to be elected to a second 3-year term. Following his appointment, he commented

"Over 12 years in practice I have become more and more interested in healthcare policy and becoming an advocate for those who treat musculoskeletal conditions. When the opportunity arose with AAOS and COA, I was fortunate enough to be elected. I look forward to starting my term and serving my peers and patients as a voice for Northern California in orthopedic health."

About Muir Orthopaedic Specialists: Muir Orthopaedic Specialists is a privately-owned specialty orthopedic medicine practice with five locations in Northern California and a team of 30 surgeons across all orthopedic specialties. The company's high-tech centers provide state-of-the-art treatment for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions. With facilities incorporating urgent care, imaging and diagnostics, outpatient surgery and modern rehabilitation clinics, patients can receive comprehensive care for joint replacement, spine injuries and conditions, trauma, sports medicine and more.

