Dr. Charmaine Lok and Dr. Allen R. Nissenson Join PatenSee's Scientific Advisory Board

Dr. Lok is a Professor of Medicine at the University of Toronto and Senior Scientist at the Toronto General Hospital Research Institute. She is also the medical director of both the chronic kidney diseases and hemodialysis programs at the University Health Network, Toronto, Canada. Her research focuses on kidney failure outcomes, with a special interest in vascular access, cardiovascular events prevention, and innovation.

"Effective monitoring of vascular access is a major clinical unmet need. PatenSee's system harnesses imaging technology to potentially enhance the quality and reliability of fistula monitoring with the goal of early detection and treatment of clinically significant stenosis that in many cases lead to serious complications. I am delighted to join PatenSee as the chairperson of its Scientific Advisory Board and look forward to guiding this technology's further development to rapidly make it available for improving patient outcomes," said Dr. Lok.

Dr. Lok is the Chair of the most recent NKF KDOQI Guidelines for Vascular Access and has been involved in a variety of local and international scientific and educational programs, including ASN, NKF, Kidney CARE Network International, among many others. She has led or participated in more than 50 clinical studies, has published more than 200 peer-reviewed manuscripts, and has delivered numerous invited lectures worldwide.

Dr. Lok has received many awards for teaching, mentoring, scholarship, and research. She is a recipient of the prestigious Garabed Eknoyan Award, which recognizes individuals who have promoted the National Kidney Foundation's mission to make lives better for people with kidney disease through their exceptional contributions to key initiatives or clinical research in the field of kidney disease.

Dr. Nissenson is the co-founder of Renal Care Innovation Holdings (RCIH), a company dedicated to accelerating the availability of innovative drugs, devices and care delivery models for patients with kidney diseases.

"Today, nurses manually check for stenosis in the fistula, the point of connection between the patient and the dialysis machine. PatenSee's technology will help expedite the process by providing a rapid and clear reading of the fistula's status. It's important work with the potential to significantly improve patient outcomes," said Dr. Nissenson.

Dr. Nissenson is an Emeritus Professor of Medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA where he was Director of the dialysis program and served as Associate Dean. He was Chief Medical Officer of DaVita before co-founding RCIH. Dr. Nissenson currently serves on the Board of Directors of Elicio Therapeutics, Rockwell Medical, Innocura Nephrology and Diality Inc. He is a past President of the Renal Physicians association and past Chair of Kidney Care Partners.

Dr. Nissenson is the author of two dialysis textbooks is the founding Editor-in-Chief of Advances in Renal Replacement Therapy and has served as Editor-in-Chief of Hemodialysis International as well as Medscape Nephrology.

Among his numerous honors is the President's Award of the National Kidney Foundation. In addition, in 2007 he received the Lifetime Achievement Award in Hemodialysis presented by the University of Missouri on behalf of the Annual Dialysis Conference. He is the recipient of a Robert Wood Johnson Health Policy Fellowship, serving in the office of Senator Paul Wellstone of Minnesota. He is the author of over 700 scientific publications.

"Dr. Lok and Dr. Nissenson are well known for their exceptional expertise and unwavering commitment to medical advancements. Their valuable insights will not only guide us in refining our products but also play a pivotal role in extending our clinical activities globally," said PatenSee Chairman Mr. Shai Policker. "With their guidance, I am confident that PatenSee will make a meaningful impact on patients on dialysis worldwide. PatenSee is now poised to redefine the standard of care for vascular access monitoring."

About PatenSee

PatenSee is a clinical-stage medical device company developing a contactless monitoring system for the early detection of vascular access stenosis in hemodialysis patients. Using advanced, multi-modal imaging technologies, AI and machine learning, PatenSee's device alerts caregivers of an access stenosis risk at the earliest stage, enabling timely interventions to protect the patient's hemodialysis lifeline, improve quality of care and prolong the life of the access in both the clinic and the home dialysis setting. PatenSee is a portfolio company of the MEDX Xelerator, and is currently raising a series A round to fund the next stages of its clinical program towards the commercial launch of the product. For more information, please visit www.patensee.com.

