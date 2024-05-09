Dr. Chelsea Clinton, Danny Wirtz, and Valerie Jarrett to Headline Social Innovation Summit on June 4-5 in Chicago

Two-day event will feature timely sessions on mental health, LGBTQIA+, youth empowerment, reproductive rights, and more

NEW YORK, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Social Innovation Summit (SIS) announced the initial two-day agenda for the 2024 event, taking place on June 4-5 at the JW Marriott Hotel in Chicago. The purpose-driven gathering hosted by Landmark Ventures will convene global corporate executives, philanthropists, investors, nonprofit leaders, policymakers, celebrity activists, and social entrepreneurs for networking and discussion around insights, solutions, and tangible actions to drive social impact and scale change.

Joining is an esteemed roster of speakers, including Dr. Chelsea Clinton (Vice Chair, The Clinton Foundation), Danny Wirtz (Chairman & CEO, Chicago Blackhawks), Tiffanie Boyd (Senior Vice President & Chief People Officer, McDonald's USA), Valerie Jarrett (Chief Executive Officer, Obama Foundation), Alexis McGill Johnson (President & CEO, Planned Parenthood Federation of America), Nikole Hannah-Jones (Pulitzer Prize-Winning Journalist, The New York Times Magazine), Al Roker (Host & Weatherman, NBC's Today Show & CEO, Al Roker Entertainment), Katya Echazarreta (Citizen Astronaut, Electrical Engineer, & Board Member, Space for Humanity), Julie Gehrki (Vice President, Philanthropy, Walmart), Eric Ripert (Chef, Author & Television Personality), Ali Velshi (Chief Correspondent & Host, 'Velshi'), Gretchen Carlson (Former CBS & Fox News Journalist, Co-Founder, Lift Our Voices), Lara Littlefield (Executive Director, Partnerships & Programs, Paul G. Allen Family Foundation), Anne Wintroub (Head of the Centre for Social Impact, lululemon), Reba Dominski (Senior EVP, Chief Corporate Social Responsibility Officer, U.S Bank; President, U.S. Bank Foundation), Claire Babineaux-Fontenot (Chief Executive Officer, Feeding America), among others.

"The Social Innovation Summit is a vibrant platform that highlights pioneers crafting the solutions of tomorrow," remarked Zeev Klein, CEO of Landmark Ventures and the Summit's Founder & Curator. "By bringing these innovators together, we fuel our mission to foster genuine dialogue and partnerships, sparking practical strategies for a better future."

The high-energy event will feature panel discussions, deep-dive breakouts, networking opportunities, interactive activations, and more on timely topics like workforce development, opportunity youth, the state of corporate ESG and DEI, sustainability, food systems and security, reproductive rights, the power of partnerships, intergenerational workforce, future of work, social finance, impact storytelling, tech and AI, LGBTQIA+, mental health, indigenous communities, community development, and more.

The Summit will also feature the launch of a new collaboration with the Anthem Awards, the prestigious platform hosted by the world-renowned Webby's, shining a spotlight on a local leader who is having a meaningful positive impact on the region where the Summit is being hosted. A local Chicago-area recipient will be announced and celebrated on the Social Innovation Summit stage.

Social Innovation Summit is produced with the support of its partners, including Walmart, Amazon Web Services, lululemon, AARP, Comcast NBCUniversal, U.S. Bank, Caterpillar Foundation, UBS, Blackbaud, Cruise, Cadence Design Systems, Easterseals Disability Services, APCO, PwC, McDonald's, Lyft, General Motors, Sanofi, KPMG, Best Buy, Truist Foundation, Apollo Opportunity Foundation, Walton Family Foundation, Niagara Bottling, REDF, Lili'uokalani Trust, AbbVie, and 18Coffees.

To view the full Social Innovation Summit speaker roster and agenda, visit the website. Attendees can register for the event here. More speakers and details will be announced throughout the coming weeks.

About Social Innovation Summit

Operating at the nexus of technology, philanthropy, and business, Social Innovation Summit brings together the brightest minds – across industries, sectors, and generations – to catalyze inspired partnerships that are disrupting social impact. Social Innovation Summit works diligently to curate and convene a social good community that is an influential and action-oriented agent for impact, and a unique platform in which the norm is challenged, the new is embraced, and the unexpected is celebrated. Online registration is now open for the Summit's two-day in-person experience on June 4-5 in Chicago. The event will include mainstage programming, interactive breakout sessions, and VIP opportunities. For more information and sponsorship inquiries, please visit https://www.socialinnovation.com/.

About Landmark Ventures

With unparalleled market insights coupled with deep global perspectives and deal experience, Landmark Ventures convenes top executives through curated events of all sizes, such as the Social Innovation Summit, provides targeted business advisory services to advance trusted relationships for its high-growth technology clients, and leads financial transactions through its in-house investment bank. Landmark has a particular focus on cross-border partnerships involving the United States, Canada, Europe, China, and Israel. To learn more, please visit https://www.landmarkventures.com/.

