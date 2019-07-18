Dr. Cheryl Paulhus Appointed New Clinic Director to Lead Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Endeavors announces the appointment of Cheryl Paulhus, Ed.D., LPC to Clinic Director of the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic in Killeen effective today. She will oversee all clinical operations at the Killeen clinic, located at 1103 West Stan Schlueter Loop. Dr. Paulhus has worked in the mental health field for the past 30 years and specializes in the field of Trauma, with advanced clinical training in both the treatment of trauma and in assessing forensic issues.

Prior to joining the Cohen Clinic, she served on the executive leadership team as the Behavioral Health Director for central counties services in Central Texas and as the Supervisor for mental health emergency services for the City of Alexandria, VA. During her time in Virginia, Cheryl provided training to police officers on PTSD and crisis intervention training for mental health. She is currently a faculty member for the International Trauma Training Institute.

"The work being done at the Cohen Clinic in Killeen is of the highest caliber, where the ultimate goal is to provide exceptional treatment to every individual walking through our door. I look forward to serving the mission of Endeavors with my team to improve the quality of life for Veterans & their families," said Dr. Cheryl Paulhus.

Throughout her career Cheryl has served diverse populations in community mental health settings. "Dr. Paulhus is passionate and committed to the values, principles, and goals of integrated and trauma-informed care. We are excited she will be joining us to bring her holistic care approach to the Killeen community, our clients and their families," said Dr. Jill Palmer, Senior Director of Clinic Operations at Endeavors.

Since opening in spring of 2018, the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, Killeen has provided mental health services to more than 630 clients, treating conditions such as post-traumatic stress, anxiety, depression, transition, issues and children's behavioral issues. The clinic is one of 13 locations in the Cohen Veterans Network. Services are available to Veterans regardless of role while in uniform, discharge status, or ability to pay. Services are also available for families of active duty service members. The clinic is delivering care in-person and also online via CVN Telehealth, which is face-to-face video therapy.

