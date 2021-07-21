Dr. Chris Damman Joins Gut-Health Nutrition Brand Muniq as Chief Medical and Science Officer

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Muniq , the innovative consumer health and food-tech brand announced today the hire of Dr. Chris Damman as Chief Medical and Science Officer. Dr. Damman joins the brand after five years leading the gut health, microbiome and functional food initiative at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The hiring announcement comes on the heels of the brand's $8.2M Series A funding round closed in January and represents a significant step in advancing the company's mission of improving public health through nutrition and the gut microbiome.

At the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Dr. Damman's research interests focused on the role of diet and microbiome-targeted therapies in treating gastrointestinal, metabolic, and neurologic disease, which aligns with Muniq's "food as medicine" ethos to help people take back control of their health through the science of the gut microbiome. Dr. Damman previously led the Dr. Damman earned his BA/MA from Wesleyan University, MD from Columbia University, and is a board-certified, actively practicing gastroenterologist.

In his new role with the company, Dr. Damman will use his background to spearhead the company's clinical validation efforts, designed to quantify and bring context to life-changing results that many consumers are experiencing while consuming Muniq shakes on a regular basis. In addition, Dr. Damman will partner with Muniq's talented and experienced product development team to define the future pipeline of solutions to help people regain better control of their health.

"It is an honor to be joining the Muniq team as Chief Medical and Science Officer, especially during such a pivotal time of growth for the company," says Dr. Damman. "Food touches everything when it comes to health, and I have always been motivated by the 'Food As Medicine' philosophy that Muniq is embracing. In my new role, I've found an incredible opportunity to reach underserved populations through science-backed results, alongside some of the most passionate people in the industry."

Muniq Founder & CEO Marc Washington describes the hiring of Dr. Damman as a pivotal next step in the evolution of the company. "From the outset we've been committed to delivering effective and highly accessible results through science-based solutions and unparalleled support. I'm honored that Chris has joined us in pursuit of our ambitious mission to fundamentally impact human health, especially for those who need it most."

Muniq is designed to harness the power of the gut microbiome in order to effectively address prevalent chronic health conditions. Muniq's nutritional shakes are formulated with scientifically-validated ingredients including prebiotic resistant starch, that can dramatically improve blood sugar control, weight management, digestive health, and more. Following a self-reported customer survey in May 2021, Muniq has proven extraordinary results for customers with continued use. The survey found that 4 out of 5 consumers noted health improvements after 2 months of drinking shakes regularly. Additionally, after 2 months, 25% of regular Muniq drinkers reported life-changing results such as lowered A1C, fasting blood sugar, weight loss, and other health benefits. Moreover, thousands of loyal Muniq customers are sharing overwhelmingly positive testimonials with the brand every day, noting the transformative results they are experiencing with Muniq — often after trying countless products and efforts that failed to deliver results.

About Muniq:

Muniq, an LA-based consumer health and food-tech brand transforming health through the gut created by Uplifting Results Labs, helps people regain control of their health from the inside out with breakthrough science-based nutrition solutions and unparalleled support through their private community. Muniq's patent-pending line of nutritional shakes effectively feed your gut with resistant starch, a powerful prebiotic fiber, to promote a healthy gut microbiome, improve the body's natural ability to manage blood sugar, satisfy hunger, strengthen immunity, and more. Muniq was selected as a winner for the 2020 Natural Products Expo NEXTY Awards in the "Best New Product Supporting a Healthy Microbiome" category. For more information, visit their website at muniqlife.com .

SOURCE Muniq

Related Links

https://www.muniqlife.com

