Dr. Chris Walling's first program as Vice President of Education and Outreach for the Alzheimer's Research and Prevention Foundation (ARPF) will be a webinar on Sexuality and Aging: Embracing Change with William L. Yarber, HSD

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alzheimer's Research and Prevention Foundation (APRF) announces Dr. Chris Walling as its new Vice President of Education and Outreach. Dr. Walling's first educational program in this role will be hosting a webinar on Sexuality and Aging: Embracing Change with guest speaker Prof. William L. Yarber, HSD.

Sexuality and Aging: Embracing Change will take place on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 1 pm PT/4 pm ET and is available to the public as part of ARPF's educational programs. Guest speaker Dr. William Yarber is Provost Professor at the School of Public Health-Bloomington Senior Scientist, The Kinsey Institute Adjunct Professor of Family Medicine, IU School of Medicine, and Senior Director, Rural Center for AIDS/STD Prevention Indiana University, Bloomington, IN.

Research has found that mental, social and physical activities are associated with slower rates of cognitive decline and reduced risk of dementia in older adults. Sexual activity with others, having mental, social and physical elements, is associated with better physical health and overall well-being. Studies reveal an association between sexual intimacy and results on cognitive tests. The English Longitudinal Study of Aging (Wright and Jenkins, 2016) showed that older persons reporting being sexually active in the past twelve months had better cognitive scores than those reporting not being sexually active in the past twelve months.

Dr. Chris Walling, PsyD, MBA, C-IAYT serves as Vice President of Education and Outreach for ARPF, where cutting-edge research is leading the field of geriatric integrative medicine. He is the lead trainer for ARPF's Brain LongevityTM Therapy Training. Dr. Walling also serves on the Scientific Advisory Board for the Kinsey Institute for Sex Research at Indiana University.

Dr. Walling is a licensed clinical psychologist and the President of the United States Association for Body Psychotherapy. He serves as the Associate-Deputy Editor for the International Body Psychotherapy Journal. His clinical focus in the behavioral sciences has examined the intersections of neuro-psychotherapy, affect regulation, and body psychology. Dr. Walling is a clinical associate at the New Center for Psychoanalysis, and a certified yoga therapist.

