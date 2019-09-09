Dr. Christopher C. Lo Joins World-Class Team of Surgeons at Eyesthetica

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyesthetica, a team of renowned oculofacial and eyelid surgery experts in the greater Los Angeles area, recently announced the addition of Dr. Christopher C. Lo to their staff.

A Pennsylvania native, Dr. Lo attended grade school in Taiwan and China before returning to the United States to earn his undergraduate degree at Harvard College. After earning his medical degree at Mount Sinai in New York City and completing his internship and residency at New York University and Manhattan Eye, Ear, and Throat Hospital, Dr. Lo relocated to Los Angeles for his fellowship training in oculofacial plastic surgery at UCLA's Doheny and Jules Stein Eye Institute. He developed his skill in facial cosmetic surgery while completing this fellowship, where he performed procedures for several top private practices in Beverly Hills.

Along with his distinguished colleagues at Eyesthetica, Dr. Lo is certified by the American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery (ASOPRS), an elite society of 500 of the country's top oculofacial plastic surgeons. Dr. Lo's addition to the team at Eyesthetica is part of an ASOPRS-sponsored fellowship program in oculofacial and cosmetic surgery.

Dr. Lo has proven his dedication to service, teaching, and research by founding a free eye clinic and volunteering on an international surgical mission while in medical school. His special interests include double eyelid surgery, facial reconstruction, and orbital surgery. Eyesthetica has announced that he will be available for consultation at Eyesthetica's Los Angeles and Torrance offices. Dr. Lo is fluent in Mandarin and Cantonese as well as conversant in Spanish.

About Eyesthetica:

Founded in 2004 by Drs. Michael A. Burnstine and Steven C. Dresner, Eyesthetica's main goal is patient satisfaction. Every procedure is delivered with the highest care possible, and every procedure is tailored specifically to each patient. The goal of the oculofacial surgeons at Eyesthetica is to provide a refreshed look while making sure patients still look like their natural selves. With over 70 years of combined experience in cosmetic plastic surgery and complex reconstructive surgery, the professionals at Eyesthetica are devoted to exceeding every patient's expectations.

For additional information, please visit https://www.eyesthetica.com or contact Mark Grisby, COO, at 213-234-1000.

SOURCE Eyesthetica

Related Links

https://www.eyesthetica.com

