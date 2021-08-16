Dr. Christopher Montville of the Tennessee Fertility Institute Named Top Doctor

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prelude Network (Prelude), the largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in the United States, announces today that Reproductive Endocrinologist Dr. Christopher Montville, Practice Director at Tennessee Fertility Institute (TFI), has been named a Top Doctor by Nashville Lifestyles Magazine. Part of Prelude's vast network of fertility clinics across the country, TFI is the Nashville-area's premier provider of reproductive health services.

As the Practice Director at TFI, Dr. Montville oversees a full team of fertility specialists and administrative staff, including physicians, embryologists and nurses, who all work together to help patients achieve their dreams of having a family. He is board certified in both Obstetrics/Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. After completing his residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Michigan, Dr. Montville completed his fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. While practicing in Montana, Dr. Montville developed and managed the first and only fertility clinic in the state.

"I am honored to be recognized by my own community and peers for doing what brings me so much joy, and that's to help patients through the emotional journey of building a family," says Dr. Montville. "This recognition is only made possible because of the outstanding team we have at TFI, who approach each patient with individualized, compassionate care. Every successful patient is a personal success and that is what makes this field so rewarding."

As the leading reproductive healthcare provider in the Nashville and surrounding markets, TFI offers science-led, state-of-the-art fertility services including fertility health screenings, treatment options such as intrauterine insemination (IUI) and in vitro fertilization (IVF) and fertility preservation services, such as egg and sperm freezing. Patients can also expect a full array of other individualized services, including third party reproduction, such as egg and sperm donor services, as well as those related to LGBTQ+ family building.

"Dr. Montville bridges together his medical expertise with a compassionate approach to fertility care and for this, and many other reasons, we are proud to have him as part of the Prelude Network," says TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception Fertility, the parent company to Prelude. "We congratulate him and his incredible staff for this well-deserved recognition."

Nashville Lifestyles partnered with Castle Connolly Medical, Ltd. to publish a list of top local experts, as chosen by their peers. In addition to reproductive health, this list recognizes local physicians across multiple medical specialties, including cardiology, internal medicine and others.

About The Prelude Network™

The Prelude Network ™ (Prelude), the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in the U.S., is the clinic network of Inception Fertility- a company whose mission is to shift the paradigm of the fertility market by raising the standard of care, streamlining fragmented components into an integrated system and enhancing the overall patient experience.

Each clinic, as part of the Prelude Network, is committed to delivering the highest level of personalized fertility care by the nation's leading reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and practitioners by focusing on an excellence in science, medicine and the patient experience. The growing Prelude Network has over 40 total locations nationwide, offering a wide range of fertility services including egg freezing, IVF, genetic testing and egg/embryo storage, among others.

About Inception Fertility

Inception Fertility, LLC (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.

Inception's medical experts are leading pioneers in fertility care. Our doctors are some of the first to use breakthrough assisted reproductive technologies (ART) – including in vitro fertilization (IVF), pregenetic implantation testing (PGT) and fertility preservation services – and they continue to lead the industry by building on these technologies by through development, research and thought leadership.

Through its growing family of national organizations – which includes The Prelude Network, the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in the U.S.; Pathways Fertility, clinics that provide affordable, individualized and high quality care; MyEggBank, one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America, and Bundl Fertility, LLC (Bundl), a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program –Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

