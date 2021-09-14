Dr. Christopher Sesslar Announces Top Trending Anti-Aging Treatment For Fine Lines and Wrinkles Now Offered at Spa Medicca

DAYTON, Ohio, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Christopher Sesslar, M.D., founder of the Spa Medicca is at the forefront of introducing innovative skin care technology. He stated, "We are pleased to offer Sofwave™ a new non-invasive ultrasound treatment for fine lines and wrinkles." Sofwave™ is perfect for men and women who wish to look younger and are looking for an anti-aging treatment that doesn't require surgery or needles.

The SUPERB™ treatment was developed by Sofwave Medical, the emerging leader of energy-based non-invasive, aesthetic medical devices. The popular Sofwave system received FDA Clearance to improve facial lines and reduce wrinkles, achieving ideal outcomes with minimal downtime in a single 30–45-minute treatment.

According to Dr. Sesslar,"This fast full-face treatment can treat all skin types, and patients appreciate that it can fit into their active lifestyle with no interruptions to their daily activities." Dr. Sesslar went on to say, "Sofwave™ is a safe and effective treatment, that helps stimulate collagen & elastin production to improve the skin's elasticity and firmness." Adding, "I am excited to now offer Sofwave™ to help my patients maintain a more natural, youthful look."

Christopher Sesslar MD. is the founder of Spa Medicca one of the largest cosmetic practices in the nation. They have achieved success by paying attention to the details, giving customized treatment plans, providing results that are natural and beautiful, and delivering the newest and best services. Spa Medicca prides itself on helping their patients look younger and feel their best.

Sofwave Medical Ltd. has implemented an innovative approach to wrinkle reduction using proprietary breakthrough technology. Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam technology is FDA-cleared to improve facial lines and wrinkles, providing physicians with smart yet simple, effective, and safe aesthetic solutions for their patients.

