Dr. Chynn (on Millionaire Matchmaker/Howard Stern about his Dating Life & CNN/Discovery Channel about LASEK) removes Yellow Diamond from his body to create $1 Million Necklace to give to his Russian model fiancée

NEW YORK, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 13, 2024, Park Avenue LASEK, the #1 LASEK center in the US, located in New York City, announces that Dr. Emil Chynn, who invented LASEK, will LiveStream lasering his fiancée, Mariia Shulikina while removing a Yellow Diamond from his body to present to her as part of a $1,000,000 Necklace & Earring engagement gift!

Dr. Chynn met Mariia less than a year ago on Tinder. They met 1 month later in Cuba, fell in love & Mariia moved to NYC soon after to continue their love story.

Harvard Surgeon (was on Millionaire Matchmaker, Howard Stern, CNN) extracts diamond from body to gift to Russian fiancée Post this

Dr. Chynn thinks Mariia is "perfect" in every way except one: she's nearsighted. So he's giving her the "Gift of Perfect Vision" so she can "see their beautiful future together clearly"

Dr. Chynn will also remove a Yellow Diamond from his arm to create a $1 million Necklace-and-Earring set that he'll present to Mariia as an engagement gift!

The diamond has been in Dr. Chynn's body for a decade, as a "hidden emergency source of wealth" because he is a World Traveller (his goal is 100 countries).

Both the LASEK and the Diamond Removal will be LIVE STREAMED!

Viewers will view something that has never been seen before. Dr. Chynn & Mariia designed the necklace themselves. And their story shows that different countries, cultures, religions & races can be overcome by True Love!

LASEK can treat people who can't get LASIK because they have thin corneas or dry eyes, and can fix farsightedness, astigmatism & the need for reading glasses. Dr. Chynn has degrees from Harvard, Dartmouth, Columbia, Emory & NYU, is in MENSA, and has performed more LASEKs than any other surgeon in the US. He is also the only surgeon in the world who lasered himself!

If you're interested in this Story, please contact Dr. Chynn (212-741-8628 or DM @DrEmilChynn @ParkAvenueLASEK) or Mariia (@Mariia_Shulikina)

https://linktr.ee/mariiashulikina

www.parkavenuelasek.com

SOURCE Park Avenue Lasek