Dr. Clive Fields Named Modern Healthcare's 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives

VillageMD Congratulates its Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer on his Return to the Prestigious List

CHICAGO, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clive Fields, M.D., co-founder and chief medical officer of VillageMD, returns to Modern Healthcare's 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives list. The 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives award program honors individuals in healthcare who are deemed by their peers and the senior editors of Modern Healthcare to be paving the way to better health through their executive responsibility, leadership qualities, innovation, community service, and achievements.

"Clinician leaders have shouldered a heavy load for healthcare organizations and the country at large throughout the past few years. We are proud to recognize those leaders who have risen to the occasion and then some," said Fawn Lopez, publisher of Modern Healthcare. "These 50 honorees have demonstrated leadership and innovation in a time of crisis and made a vital impact on the success of their organizations, the well-being of the healthcare workforce and the health of their patients and communities. We congratulate and thank them for their dedication to the advancement of healthcare."

Dr. Fields has spent more than 30 years committed to pioneering improvements in care to improve the lives of patients and expand the abilities of the physicians who serve them every day. Founded in 2013, VillageMD focuses on a primary care-led, high-value clinical model with high-quality, improved patient experiences and lower costs of care. Under Dr. Fields' co-leadership, VillageMD and Village Medical have grown to 22 markets and care for approximately 1.6 million lives. Dr. Fields has also been honored with the 2018 Robert Graham AAFP Physician Executive of the Year by the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP). He was previously honored with additional awards including one of Houston's "Top Doctors" by H Magazine and Texas Monthly.

"I'm thrilled to be on this esteemed list of Modern Healthcare's 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives," said Dr. Fields. "I'm proud to work alongside so many talented team members and clinicians who are committed to serving our patients and I'm thankful for their partnership. We are committed to transforming the way patients experience primary care."

This year's honorees are profiled in the June 20 issue of MH magazine and online at Modernhealthcare.com/awards/50-most-influential-clinical-executives-2022 (digital subscription required).

About Modern Healthcare, published by Crain Communications, Inc.

Modern Healthcare is the industry's leading source of healthcare business and policy news, research, and information. Reporting on important healthcare events and trends as they happen on the web, in newsletters and alerts, the MH print magazine, and events. Modern Healthcare's unbiased approach and commitment to fair reporting provides news and information that you can trust. Delivering in depth analysis, readers rely on Modern Healthcare to provide the insight into what is happening next, how it will impact organizations and what can be done to ensure success in an ever- changing healthcare landscape.

About VillageMD

VillageMD, through its subsidiary Village Medical, is a leading, national provider of value-based primary care services. VillageMD partners with physicians to provide the tools, technology, operations, staffing support and industry relationships to deliver high-quality clinical care and better patient outcomes, while reducing the total cost of care. The Village Medical brand provides primary care for patients at traditional free-standing practices, Village Medical at Walgreens practices, at home and via virtual visits. VillageMD and Village Medical have grown to 22 markets and are responsible for more than 1.6 million patients. VillageMD is a leading participant in CMS innovation programs and will apply to participate in the upcoming ACO REACH model, which helps providers deliver better outcomes for patients and create healthier communities through value-based care. To learn more, please visit www.villageMD.com.

