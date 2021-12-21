Dr. Clive Fields of VillageMD is recognized as one of the 100 Most Influential People by Modern Healthcare

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VillageMD is proud to announce that Clive Fields, M.D., chief medical officer and co-founder was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare for 2021. The complete ranking can be found in Modern Healthcare magazine and online at ModernHealthcare.com/100MostInfluential.

This prestigious recognition program acknowledges and honors individuals who are deemed by their peers and the senior editors of Modern Healthcare to be the most influential individuals in the industry, in terms of leadership and impact.

"Last year's complexity is reflected in our 2021 Most Influential People in Healthcare honorees. The year was dominated with vaccines that promised a return to normal. But that treatment faced ire and rejection from some, creating divisions in communities and even in the healthcare workforce," said Aurora Aguilar, editor at Modern Healthcare.

Dr. Fields is an award-winning physician with more than 30 years of experience practicing primary care. He was previously honored to be on Modern Healthcare's 2020 list as well as American Academy of Family Physician's Physician Executive of the Year.

"I'm honored and humbled to have Dr. Fields be our clinical leader as our chief medical officer and we're thrilled he's recognized with this prestigious award from Modern Healthcare," said Tim Barry, chairman and CEO of VillageMD. "With his leadership, our primary care physicians, nurse practitioners and medical assistants were able to successfully navigate the challenges of the pandemic, including the additional stress of the unknown during the last couple years. We congratulate and thank Dr. Fields for his leadership."

About VillageMD

VillageMD, through its subsidiary Village Medical, is a leading, national provider of value-based primary care services. VillageMD partners with physicians to provide the tools, technology, operations, staffing support and industry relationships to deliver high-quality clinical care and better patient outcomes, while reducing the total cost of care. The Village Medical brand provides primary care for patients at traditional free-standing practices, Village Medical at Walgreens practices, at home and via virtual visits. VillageMD and Village Medical have grown to 15 markets and are responsible for more than 1.6 million patients. VillageMD is also the largest participating sponsor of CMS' new Direct Contracting program and estimates it serves more than 56,000 patients. To learn more, please visit www.villageMD.com .

