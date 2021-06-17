Dr. Confesor Linares Rosario's New Book "La Obra del Espíritu Santo" Equips The Prayer Leaders And The Masses With The Spiritual Truths They Need To Live A God-centered Life

In it the reader will find different topics, such as: about the regeneration of man and woman, the baptism in the power of the Holy Spirit, the holy call to the holy ministry, the details of the clear evidence of its existence and its actions in the lives of their callings and in their relationship with the church of Jesus Christ.

In addition, the reader will find the symbolic details about the person and manifestation of him, fire, water, wind, or pneuma, dove, etc. and the gifts imparted by his power, authority, and manifestation. And the different concepts recorded throughout Scripture about their actual existence.

Another important aspect that you will find is the explanation of what is necessary and determining of a close relationship with the Holy Spirit, for the good spiritual functioning of the being, as well as the good knowledge of God in his divine, holy and eternal whole, learning easily that God is one, in three manifestations; but indivisible.

Note: This book was printed by Amazon (CreateSpace) in 2015, and this is a revised and corrected edition.

Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Confesor Linares Rosario's thought-provoking read will bring clarity to preachers, believers, and the youth as it navigates them into understand the different subjects and symbols tied to faith and the Almighty God.

