Dr. Constantine Mantz Appointed to Serve on the Board of the American Society for Radiation and Oncology (ASTRO)

FORT MEYERS, Fla., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The members of the American Society for Radiation and Oncology (ASTRO), a 10,000 member professional society, have elected new board members, including Dr. Constantine Mantz, Chief Policy Officer at 21st Century Oncology, the largest integrated cancer care network in America, who will serve as ASTRO's health policy council vice chair.

"I'm grateful to the members of ASTRO for electing me and honored to serve as Health Policy Vice Chair," Mantz said. "I look forward to working closely with the rest of the board to further ASTRO's vital mission and ensure we are enacting policies and procedures to advance the profession and provide the best level of care to patients."

During his board tenure, Dr. Mantz will work to address payment reform issues, including the implementation of an alternative payment model (APM) for radiation oncology, and ASTRO's ongoing efforts to rein in restrictive prior authorization practices by health insurers.

Board certified in radiation oncology, Dr. Mantz specializes in the treatment of prostate and breast cancer. Throughout his career, Dr. Mantz has taken part in numerous radiation therapy research projects, published professional journal articles and presented abstracts, poster sessions and lectures at national meetings.

"We congratulate Dr. Mantz for his appointment to the ASTRO Board of Directors," said 21st Century Oncology CEO Kim Commins-Tzoumakas. "It's a privilege to have him serving on our executive team. We're confident that his work as Health Policy Vice Chair will bring greater perspective and insights to this ever-changing industry."

About 21st Century Oncology

21st Century Oncology is the nation's largest integrated cancer care network. Operating as one dream team in the crusade against cancer, the company carries out its mission with the mindset of "fighting for patients like an army and caring for them like a family." 21st Century Oncology employs or is affiliated with 1,000 physicians globally to deliver the most advanced, integrated and compassionate cancer care in personal and convenient settings. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, 21st Century Oncology operates 164 treatment centers, including 127 centers located in 15 U.S. states. In addition, the company operates 37 centers located in seven countries in Latin America. For more information, please visit https://www.21co.com.



MEDIA CONTACT: Lisa Palacio

JConnelly

973-850-7317

lpalacio@jconnelly.com

SOURCE 21st Century Oncology

Related Links

https://www.21co.com

