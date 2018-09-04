Dr. Craig Ziering Brings The Future Of Hair Restoration To All Patients

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartGraft®, a minimally invasive and permanent hair restoration treatment for both men and women, is now available through Hair Transplant Surgeon Dr. Craig Ziering and Ziering Medical, his private practice dedicated exclusively to the specialty of hair restoration. With offices in Los Angeles, New York City and additional locations across the US, Ziering Medical has the latest techniques and hair treatment solutions that benefit hair loss patients.

The addition of SmartGraft marks a revolution in hair restoration for both men and women. There is no scalpel incision, no stitches and no linear scar. SmartGraft makes hair replacement a more accessible, effective and realistic option than ever before for both men and women with hair loss, generating natural-looking outcomes with little downtime. When expertly performed, the treatment is quick, comfortable and permanent. Most patients can resume work and normal physical activities within a day or two.

"When higher medical standards meet with better tools and technology, truly incredible things happen," shares Dr. Ziering. "I'm excited to introduce SmartGraft at Ziering Medical. I've found SmartGraft to be a uniquely innovative FUE device that is designed to maximize the patient outcome through increasing the survival rate of transplanted hair grafts. I'm looking forward to the increase in treatment options that become available to those suffering with hair loss."

SmartGraft uses state of the art Follicular Unit Excision (FUE) technologies and techniques. During the procedure, using only local anesthesia, individual grafts are gently removed one by one from the donor area using an advanced (smart) handpiece.

Watch Dr. Ziering explain the procedure here: https://ewm.wistia.com/medias/2wti7xabrg

For more information about SmartGraft or to request a personal consultation, contact Ziering Medical at 888-705-0301 or visit www.zieringmedical.com.

About Craig Ziering, MD



Ziering Medical is a private practice dedicated exclusively to the specialty of hair restoration. Founder and Medical Director, Dr. Craig L. Ziering is an industry pioneer, leader, teacher and author of many published articles who remains in constant pursuit of seeking and developing new technology, surgical techniques and hair treatment solutions that benefit hair loss patients. Hair Restoration is his passion, and he is dedicated to staying active in the industry through ongoing education in the U.S. and abroad, bringing every relevant and new idea back to Ziering Medical so that all of our patients may benefit from the latest advancements in the field.

About FUE or Follicular Unit Excision



FUE or Follicular Unit Excision is the least invasive hair transplant graft harvesting technique that leaves absolutely NO telltale linear scar in the donor area and with a more comfortable and less restricted recovery than traditional "Strip Harvest" techniques. Grafts as small as a single hair can be harvested from the Donor Area and when implanted with artistry and precision by an expert surgeon, create an undetectably natural restoration of living and growing hair.

About SmartGraft



Vision Medical, Inc. is a leading USA manufacturer that develops and markets medical and aesthetic technology products for the medical and aesthetic markets for worldwide distribution. Vision Medical's first commercial product, the SmartGraft® Hair Restoration System, uses minimally-invasive vacuum assisted FUE technology for men and women. SmartGraft keeps the newly harvested grafts chilled, hydrated & robust without any exposure to outside air for optimal graft preservation. To learn more about SmartGraft and its technology, visit www.SmartGraft.com.

