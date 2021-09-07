Dr. Cyndy Weldon-Lassiter Completes Final Year as Head of St. Andrew's School

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Cyndy Weldon-Lassiter will complete a 12-year tenure as Head of St. Andrew's School at the end of the 2021-22 school year to join a national agency that focuses on teacher placement and leadership searches and consulting. Weldon-Lassiter is a longtime educator who started at St. Andrew's School in July 2010.

"When I think about Cyndy, I think of steady leadership with a clear vision,'' said Clay Hilbert, St. Andrew's School's Board Chair.

St. Andrew's School is an independent K-5 elementary school located in Richmond, Virginia that has been in continuous operation for 127 years. The 96 students are primarily Richmond residents and receive an education that prepares them to thrive.

Under Weldon-Lassiter's leadership, the school underwent significant renovations; shifted to a year-round education model and established a robust nutrition program.

Growing the school has been "one of the most rewarding things I've ever done," Weldon-Lassiter said. "The school is multifaceted, with faculty and staff who believe in the mission of the school and where it's going, a board that has supported that vision and donors who have invested in the school. And all of it has been with students and families at the forefront. I'm so proud of the access to opportunities we've created because the changes demonstrate what equity in education looks like."

After this school year, Weldon-Lassiter will join Southern Teachers Agency as a consultant, where she will partner with independent school leaders and administrators for search and consulting services, represent the organization at diversity events, and participate in equity work.

"We are thrilled to have a leader of Cyndy's caliber join our team so that we may serve our 700 member schools in the South more effectively than ever," said Dr. Carey Goodman, the president of Southern Teachers.

As Weldon-Lassiter prepares to ensure that St. Andrew's students have a successful academic year during the ongoing pandemic, she is also excited to welcome the new leader who will serve at the helm. The St. Andrew's Board has hired a national search firm to help secure a new Head of School who can advance the vision Weldon-Lassiter helped shape, and that person will take the lead at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.

"I want to leave the school on solid footing so that the new Head of School will be well-positioned to move St. Andrew's forward," Weldon-Lassiter said.

Contact: Katelyn Turner, Director of Community Relations, [email protected]

About St. Andrew's School

St. Andrew's School is an independent K-5 elementary school that has been in continuous operation for 127 years.

Its mission is to transform lives by providing quality, progressive education to children from families with limited financial resources through a full scholarship for every child.

Each student develops into lifelong learners through the school's whole child approach to education, grounded in six fundamentals: Academics, Family Engagement, Wellness and Nutrition, Visual and Performing Arts, Social and Emotional Learning, and Admissions and Graduate Support.

SOURCE St. Andrew's School

Related Links

https://www.st-andrews-school.org

