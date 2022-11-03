Dr. Dabber Announces Pre-Sale of The XS Nano Portable Vaporizer

Measuring at 4 Inches Tall, Dr. Dabber's New Affordable, Smart eRig Features Industry-Leading Technology, Compact Design and Delivers Significantly More Vapor at Low Temperatures

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Dabber , the tech company manufacturing industry leading vaporizers, today announced the pre-sale of its new XS Nano eRig available today for $159.95 on drdabber.com . Limited units will be available for pre-sale on Dr. Dabber's website, with the official launch of the pocket-size eRig taking place on November 22, 2022.

The Dr. Dabber XS is an advancement in the evolution of our technology, packed into the smallest, most portable e-Rig we have ever made. Providing the power and temperature stability you've come to expect from our bigger vaporizers, this purpose-built mini dab rig is specifically designed to go anywhere you need to go, comfortably. Measuring at only 4 inches tall, the vaporizer integrates industry-leading technology such as a Direct Flavor Pathway, TCR (Temperature Controlled Resistance), and a scientifically inspired water filtration system, delivering the perfect hit every time.

"We are very excited to bring this new option to the market, enabling our customers to take their eRig almost anywhere," said Pantelis Ataliotis, President of Dr. Dabber. "The inviting price point also makes it accessible to more consumers who are looking to maximize their pen performance, but don't need all of the desktop features."

Performance Anywhere

Whether you're on a road trip, at a show, or at the beach, you can rely on the XS to provide top performance anywhere. Featuring an internal dual feature splash guard/spill-proof downstream, alongside new additions such as a convenient filling tool and carb cap leash make the XS the ultimate travel companion. Percolation is provided by a standard cut downturn to ensure consistent percolation between units.

Patented Heating Technology

Carefully calibrated heat settings are controlled by our TCH technology and based on almost a decade of customer feedback. This ensures a temperature range (475°, 525°, 575°, 625°) that will satisfy any dabber in any situation.

No Frills

Designed to be simple to fill, load and use, the XS features our signature direct flavor pathway and a newly designed quartz heating dish with a beautiful knurling finish.

Product Specifications:

4 Precise Temperature (450 - 525* F)

TCR Heating Technology Increases Vapor Production

Pass-through USB-C Charging

Scientific-inspired Splash Free Glass Filtration System (or attachment)

Nano Compact Design

Smart Auto Shut-off Feature

Advanced Intuitive Design

About Dr. Dabber

Dr. Dabber is a Las Vegas-based premium vaporizer company credited for having developed the first portable electronic rig. The company focuses on providing a vaping experience that minimizes health risks without sacrificing enjoyment or flavor. Dr. Dabber has rapidly grown to be one of the top vaporizing brands in the cannabis industry. Dr. Dabbers' products have received several awards including 12 High Times Cannabis Cup awards, Editor's Choice from GeekSpin, and first place on Digital Trends' list of The Best Vaporizers. Dr. Dabber looks forward to this ever-growing industry and exciting their customers with many more new products to come.

For more information visit: https://www.drdabber.com .

