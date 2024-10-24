Dr. Dabber Sets a New Benchmark for Electric Dab Rigs With Switch2

Dr. Dabber unveils Switch2: The first induction vaporizer to feature a mobile app and dynamic heating modes

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Dabber is pleased to announce Switch2, the long-awaited upgrade to their award-winning Switch induction vaporizer line with 300% more dabbing surface - Just what the Doctor ordered. Switch2 features precise temperature control thanks to a built-in IR sensor and is the first e-Rig ever to use revolutionary Dynamic Heating which can emulate the descending or ascending temperature changes of quartz in a traditional dab rig.

Dr. Dabber Switch 2 eRig Device

The holy grail of e-rigs has always been meeting the functionality of a traditional torch and bucket or slurper. With Switch2, Dr. Dabber not only meets analog dabbing requirements with induction heating, but also sets a new standard for electronic vaporizers with the abandonment of atomizers and the introduction of inserts made from the purest quartz available or even single crystal sapphire, which experts love for increasing flavor and temperature retention across the board.

To give users even more control of their perfect dab, Dr. Dabber's Switch2 now allows users to monitor and control their e-rig with a mobile application. This new tech stack will allow Switch2 users to customize every single aspect of their experience to achieve the most accurate dabs. The app can also track consumption at a granular level, and allow users to share their settings with friends. The result is the most accurate and capable electronic vaporizer - ready to be tuned to match any consumer's preferences.

Switch2 continues Dr. Dabber's leadership in the induction vaporizer market; its in-house design is intentional and meant to catch the eye and highlight the ongoing normalization of cannabis consumption devices. The combination of omni-directional induction heating and a 360 degree directional carb cap work together to redefine what people think is possible in the world of electronic dabs. The weather forecast says it will be cloudy. With precise temperature controls and modes, a new form factor, and the move from atomizers to inserts with 300% more space, Switch2 by Dr. Dabber is the e-rig that traditional dabbers have been waiting for.

About Dr. Dabber

Dr. Dabber creates cannabis vaporizers for every use case that are convenient and reliable, yet potent and effective. With an emphasis on customer service, the team at Dr. Dabber constantly builds off of customer feedback, which is the driving force in future product development. For more information, visit www.drdabber.com

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Dr. Dabber