Dr. Dabber Teams Up With Post-Pop Artist, Aaron Kai, For the Second Release In Their Ongoing Artist Series

LAS VEGAS, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Dabber releases their second collaboration from their product line's Artist Series this March - the Aaron Kai x Aurora Kit. Arriving just in time for Spring, the Aaron Kai x Aurora Kit is offered in two vibrant colors - "Dabber Blue" and "Summer Camo."

Hawaii native, Aaron Kai, is notorious for his colorful, cartoon-style wave patterns. The post-pop artist has been drawing his entire life but has only begun his professional art career in the last six years. Drawing inspiration from his days of surfing in Hawaii, Aaron Kai applied his wave-like designs to Dr. Dabber's award-winning Aurora pen. "Dr. Dabber's innovative vaporizer has allowed me a quick, convenient, and accessible way to enjoy my smoking experience. Whether I'm traveling or at home, this vaporizer is an integral part of my creative process." - Aaron Kai, Artist

Dr. Dabber's crew has been huge fans of Aaron Kai for quite some time now and is therefore super excited for the release of this product collaboration. Over the years, Aaron Kai has collaborated with major brands such as Adidas, Nike, Jameson Irish Whiskey, and The Hundreds, so the vaporizer company is both excited and grateful to support Aaron Kai as his art career flourishes.

"We're really excited to be continuing our Artist Series with another one of our favorite artists. Aaron's creative, laid-back art style really meshes well with the Dr. Dabber brand and the collaboration led to some really cool ideas, like the sealed paint can container, which was Aaron's idea. The Aaron Kai Aurora is one of the coolest looking products we've ever released and I'm excited to give our customers a chance to grab one of these limited edition pens." - Jamie Rosen, CEO

The Aurora is a variable voltage, magnetic vaporizer pen designed with the user in mind. Introduced to Dr. Dabber's product line in 2016, the Aurora has since proven to be one of the vaporizing company's best-selling products. As the only vaporizer pen on the market with fully magnetic connections, the Aurora makes for a seamless user experience. Having won several awards including Best Durability and Best Taste, the Aurora is truly a top-grade pen.

Located in Las Vegas, NV, Dr. Dabber is a premium vaporizer manufacturer that has been operating since 2013. With products sold online and in countless dispensaries worldwide, Dr. Dabber has rapidly grown to be one of the top vaporizing brands in the cannabis industry. Dr. Dabbers' products have received several awards including the 2016 Winner of the High Times Cannabis Cup and first place on Digital Trends' list of The Best Vaporizers of 2019 . To learn more about Dr. Dabber, visit www.drdabber.com .

