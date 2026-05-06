Dr. Dana Ñkaña Appointed Vice President of Operations at Auto Shop Answers

HOUSTON, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Auto Shop Answers is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Dana Ñkaña as its new Vice President of Operations, marking a significant step forward in the company's mission to elevate performance, professionalism, and profitability within the automotive repair industry.

Dr. Dana NKana

Dr. Ñkaña brings a wealth of experience in operational leadership, business development, and performance coaching. With a strong background in both technical and executive-level roles, he has consistently demonstrated the ability to transform shop operations, strengthen team accountability, and drive measurable growth for automotive businesses across the country.

In his new role, Dr. Ñkaña will oversee operational strategy, training development, and execution across all Auto Shop Answers programs. His leadership will focus on refining systems that improve car count, increase average repair order, enhance customer experience, and create scalable, sustainable growth for shop owners and their teams.

"Stepping into this role is both an honor and a responsibility," said Dr. Ñkaña. "The automotive industry is filled with hardworking professionals who deserve proven systems, clear direction, and real support. At Auto Shop Answers, we are not just teaching theory—we are building disciplined, high-performing operations that produce consistent results. Auto Shop Answers is the real deal."

Under Dr. Ñkaña's leadership, Auto Shop Answers will continue to expand its hands-on training, coaching programs, and operational frameworks designed to help shops move from inconsistency to excellence. His vision emphasizes execution, accountability, and a hospitality-driven approach that differentiates top-performing shops in today's competitive market.

"Dr. Ñkaña's appointment represents a powerful addition to our leadership team," said Todd Westerlund, President at Auto Shop Answers. "His passion for people, commitment to excellence, and proven track record align perfectly with our mission to transform the automotive service industry."

Auto Shop Answers remains committed to equipping shop owners, managers, and teams with the tools, training, and support needed to thrive in an evolving marketplace.

For more information about Auto Shop Answers and its programs, please visit www.autoshopanswers.com.

Media Contact:

Todd Westerlund

President - Autoshop Answers

Todd Westerlund - President

AutoShopAnswers.com

Cell: (925) 980-8012

[email protected]

SOURCE Autoshop Answers