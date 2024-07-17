Dr. Danay Rodriguez-Arritola named President-Elect of the National Association of Hispanic Nurses - Miami Chapter

MIAMI, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Larkin Community Hospital is proud to announce that Dr. Danay Rodriguez-Arritola, esteemed Chief Nursing Officer of Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs Campus, has been named President-Elect of the National Association of Hispanic Nurses (NAHN) - Miami Chapter for the term 2024-2026. Dr. Rodriguez-Arritola's extensive experience and dedication to nursing and community service make her an exemplary choice for this leadership role.

In her new role as President-Elect of the NAHN Miami Chapter, Dr. Rodriguez-Arritola aims to further the Chapter's goals of promoting professional growth, academic and leadership development, and quality care for Hispanic Americans.

"I am honored and excited to serve as President-Elect of the NAHN Miami Chapter. This organization's commitment to fostering the professional growth of Hispanic nurses and improving the quality of care for Hispanic communities aligns perfectly with my values and passion for nursing. I look forward to working with my colleagues to make a meaningful impact," said Dr. Rodriguez-Arritola.

The National Association of Hispanic Nurses - Miami Chapter is dedicated to the professional growth of Hispanic nurses and nursing students through mentorship and scholarships. The Chapter strives to promote academic, leadership, and professional development while building a culture of quality care and increasing active membership.

Dr. Rodriguez-Arritola has a distinguished career spanning 18 years in healthcare. Throughout her career, Dr. Rodriguez-Arritola has contributed significantly to several healthcare organizations, including Hialeah Hospital – Tenet Healthcare, Memorial Miramar, and Larkin Community Hospital, where she currently serves as Chief Nursing Officer. She has also been an adjunct professor and the PAC chair at Miami Regional University.

Her exceptional contributions have earned her numerous awards, such as the Employee of the Year (2009), the Special Recognition Award for Excellence in Nursing and Clinical Informatics (2011) at Hialeah Hospital, and the Tenet Hero Hall of Fame Inductee (2021). At Memorial Hospital Miramar, she received the Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award for Patient Experience (2014) and Emergency Services (2015 and 2016). During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Rodriguez-Arritola was instrumental in ensuring the safety of front-line workers and the community, earning recognition as a Tenet Hero and induction into the Tenet Hall of Fame.Dr. Rodriguez-Arritola's dedication extends beyond her professional roles. She supports the community through various initiatives, including serving the most vulnerable populations with the Miami Rescue Mission.

She is a proud Miami Dade College alumnus, holding an Associate in Legal Studies (1993) and an Associate in Nursing (2004). Furthering her education, she received a Bachelor's in Nursing from Western Governors University in 2011, a Master's in Nursing in 2016, and her Nurse Practitioner License in 2017. In 2021, she earned her Doctorate in Nursing Practice and a Master's in Business Administration from Miami Regional University in 2023.

