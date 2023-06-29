Dr. Daniel Hallman Promoted to Clinical Manager of Vascular Services, Infectious Disease, and E-Prescriptions

News provided by

The Wound Pros, LLC

29 Jun, 2023, 14:27 ET

Accomplished physician brings a decade of wound care expertise to The Wound Pros

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wound Pros has announced Dr. Daniel Hallman, DPM, CWS, MS as its Clinical Manager of Vascular Services, Infectious Disease, and E-prescriptions. The Wound Pros specializes in treating and managing non-healing wounds in long-term care facilities and offers advanced wound care dressings for acute and chronic wounds and wound care education for staff.

Continue Reading
Dr. Daniel Hallman, DPM
Dr. Daniel Hallman, DPM

Dr. Hallman holds a Doctorate of Podiatric Medicine (DPM) from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and a Master of Science in Health Administration (MS) from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science, both in Illinois. Dr. Hallman is a licensed clinician and Certified Wound Specialist (CWS) from the American Board of Wound Management (ABWM). Before attending medical school, he held positions as a computer systems engineer and counter-intelligence/linguist in the military.

Dr. Hallman brings over seven years of healthcare and leadership expertise to The Wound Pros. Since joining The Wound Pros in 2021, he has had a positive impact, serving in various positions, including Clinical Manager for Nevada. As part of the company's infectious disease committee, he developed the bacteriogram with recommended antibiotics for all clinicians. He also provided access to all medical prescribers to prescribe medications electronically and formulated training materials for lower extremity vascular testing.

Dr. Hallman has received positive feedback for his clinical services, demeanor and ability to be a successful clinical project manager and clinical manager for medicine. His mission follows the core values of The Wound Pros: Listen, Innovate, Never Give Up, and Kultivate and Grow People (LINK). His work's mantra is listening to clinicians for better workflows and safety, innovating with continual education, and added services, tackling issues that interfere with productivity, and cultivating multidisciplinary teams, including healthcare professionals, information technology, and vendors.

About The Wound Pros

The Wound Pros is a physician-owned and managed DME company with a vision to transform how the world treats and manages chronic wounds with data-driven decision-making and comprehensive documentation. The company incorporates AI and Machine Learning (ML) into wound care management to facilitate superior wound healing outcomes. It uses a "high-tech" approach that leverages AI/ML for wound care standardization and improved healing outcomes and a "high-touch" approach offering human-to-human interactions for optimal customer service and quality service delivery.

The Wound Pros is an accredited supplier of Durable Medical Equipment, Prosthetics, Orthotics, and Supplies (DMEPOS) and a Medicare Part B provider in the US. It provides wound care services to long-term facilities nationwide, including digital wound management, mobile vascular assessment, digital supply tracking, advanced EHR, and advanced wound care dressings.

The Wound Pros is a privately held company.

Media Contact:
Daniel Yeager
(323) 794-7543
[email protected]

SOURCE The Wound Pros, LLC

Also from this source

The Wound Pros Attends ViVE Conference 2023 in Nashville, TN

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.