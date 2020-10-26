Dr. Daniel J. Leeman MD Upgrades Skin Resurfacing Treatments with the Astanza DermaBlate in Austin, TX

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Daniel J. Leeman, MD, is a double board-certified aesthetic leader in Austin, Texas. This year, Dr. Leeman added the Astanza DermaBlate to his practice to deliver faster, safer, and more effective fractional skin resurfacing treatments to his patients.

For 20 years, Dr. Leeman has delivered state-of-the-art surgery and medical spa services to the greater Austin area, including surgical lifts and enhancements, liposuction, dermaplaning, laser hair removal, injectables, vein removal, and much more. Skin resurfacing is one of the most sought-after non-invasive procedures at Dr. Leeman's practice thanks to its safe application and impressive results.

"Skin resurfacing is an amazing procedure that tackles numerous skin conditions all in one treatment," said Dr. Leeman. "With the Astanza DermaBlate, we're able to deliver gentle and effective fractional resurfacing that significantly revitalizes the appearance of the skin, minimizes the appearance of wrinkles and pore size, and effectively reduces unwanted scars. We're so excited to add this laser to our line of technology and continue delivering the best results to our patients."

The Astanza DermaBlate is an industry-leading Erbium:YAG laser that performs fractional and ablative skin resurfacing treatments with little to no patient downtime. The DermaBlate uses a 2,940 nm wavelength that matches the maximum peak of water absorption, which leads to an instant ablation of tissue. Compared to CO2 lasers, the DermaBlate produces a significantly shorter healing time and safer treatments for patients of all skin types. The DermaBlate's MicroSpot handpiece at Dr. Leeman's practice features a microlens pattern used for fractional skin ablation treatment. It triggers skin renewal and collagen formation with rapid wound healing for optimal results.

"We are so excited to partner with Dr. Leeman and bring the DermaBlate's unparalleled skin resurfacing treatments to the greater Austin area," said Garrett Rossero, Astanza Sales Representative. "Whether you're looking reduce pigmentation, fine lines, wrinkles, or scars, Dr. Leeman and his team can deliver."

Dr. Leeman is currently offering an end of year 15% discount on skin resurfacing treatments until December 31, 2020.

Since 2000, Dr. Leeman, MD, has delivered cutting-edge treatments with compassionate care. Dr. Leeman is a double board-certified Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon who performs various surgical and non-invasive aesthetic procedures at his well-established surgical center in Austin, TX. His patient-focused approach, extensive surgical knowledge, and state-of-the-art technology are just a few factors that have led to his practice's success.

To learn more about Dr. Leeman or schedule a consultation, visit https://www.drleeman.com/ or call (512) 572-6645. Dr. Leeman's surgical center is located at 3607 Manor Rd. Ste 101 Austin, TX 78723.

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services specific to achieving success in this growing field.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/.

